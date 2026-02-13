

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SECOM CO., LTD. (SOMLY) reported earnings for nine months of JPY78.465 billion



The company's bottom line came in at JPY78.465 billion, or JPY191.80 per share. This compares with JPY79.445 billion, or JPY190.92 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to JPY909.805 billion from JPY864.615 billion last year.



SECOM CO., LTD. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY78.465 Bln. vs. JPY79.445 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY191.80 vs. JPY190.92 last year. -Revenue: JPY909.805 Bln vs. JPY864.615 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 253.46 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.251 T



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News