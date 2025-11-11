

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SECOM CO., LTD. (SOMLY) reported a profit for first half that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY49.102 billion, or JPY119.39 per share. This compares with JPY50.421 billion, or JPY120.97 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to JPY593.547 billion from JPY560.196 billion last year.



SECOM CO., LTD. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



