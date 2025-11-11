

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SECOM CO., LTD. (SOMLY,9735.T), a security service provider, on Tuesday, posted lower earnings for the first half despite a 6 per cent spike in sales.



Looking ahead to the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2026, the firm reaffirmed its earlier guidance.



Profit attributable to shareholders for the first half slipped by 2.6% to 49.10 billion yen from 50.42 billion in the last year.



Basic earnings per share decreased to 119.39 yen from 120.97 yen a year ago.



Operating profit, however, climbed 14.2% to 67.46 billion yen from 59.10 billion yen in the year ago.



Net sales also increased to 593.55 billion yen from 560.20 billion yen in the prior year.



For the full year, SECOM continues to expect Profit attributable to shareholders of 103.40 billion yen, down 4.4% from the year ago.



The projected basic earnings per share remained at 252.62 yen, and the net sales expectation is maintained at 1,251 billion yen.



On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the shares had closed at 5,330 Japanese Yen.



