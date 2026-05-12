

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SECOM CO., LTD. (SOMLY) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY112.662 billion, or JPY276.17 per share. This compares with JPY108.109 billion, or JPY259.97 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to JPY1.257 trillion from JPY1.200 trillion last year.



SECOM CO., LTD. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY112.662 Bln. vs. JPY108.109 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY276.17 vs. JPY259.97 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.257 Tn vs. JPY1.200 Tn last year.



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