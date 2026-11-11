

LINZ (dpa-AFX) - Voestalpine AG (VAS.DE) announced earnings for second quarter of EUR94.2 million



The company's earnings totaled EUR94.2 million, or EUR0.55 per share. This compares with EUR94.3 million, or EUR0.54 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to EUR3.661 billion from EUR3.689 billion last year.



Voestalpine AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR94.2 Mln. vs. EUR94.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.55 vs. EUR0.54 last year. -Revenue: EUR3.661 Bln vs. EUR3.689 Bln last year.



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