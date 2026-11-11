SMX Public Limited: SMX Bridges AI and Industrial Material Science With New Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2026 / SMX is developing an artificial intelligence-powered scientific platform designed to help bridge the gap between material research and practical industrial applications, while laying the groundwork for a new commercial service.

Known as SMX Scientific Intelligence (SMX SCI), the platform is intended to combine the company's expertise in molecular marking and material science with advanced AI capabilities to identify, evaluate and optimize chemical agents, additives and other materials used in manufacturing and product development.

The initiative reflects SMX's strategy to expand its capabilities beyond physical material identification and digital verification into AI-assisted scientific analysis.

The company expects to introduce SMX SCI into its internal operations during the first quarter of 2027, with full functionality anticipated during the second quarter. SMX also plans to launch a limited commercial edition during the second quarter, subject to successful development and testing.

Bringing Greater Efficiency to Material Development

Industrial material research involves evaluating chemical properties, production requirements, manufacturing conditions and regulatory considerations before potential solutions can advance to physical testing.

SMX SCI is being designed to make that process more efficient by bringing these factors together within a unified AI-powered scientific environment.

The platform aims to establish a comprehensive scientific codex of chemical agents, molecular markers, additives and supplementary materials, allowing technical teams to identify promising candidates for specific applications.

By evaluating potential solutions earlier in the research process, SMX expects the technology to help reduce laboratory workloads, shorten development timelines and improve responses to customer requirements.

The system is also intended to assess material compatibility and preliminary regulatory considerations across markets including the United States, European Union, Canada, Japan, Australia and Singapore.

These assessments are designed to support scientific decision-making rather than replace laboratory validation or applicable regulatory review.

Connecting Research With Real-World Materials

A distinguishing element of SMX SCI is its intended integration with the company's broader material identification infrastructure.

SMX's molecular marking technology is designed to provide physical materials with persistent identification, while its Digital Material Passport infrastructure connects that identity to digital records containing information about material composition, provenance, quality and lifecycle history.

SMX SCI would complement those capabilities by providing scientific intelligence to help identify suitable marking agents, additives and materials for specific industrial environments.

Together, the technologies are intended to connect material research with identification and verification processes throughout manufacturing, distribution, recovery, recycling and reuse.

The company's broader infrastructure has potential applications across plastics, packaging, precious metals, electronics, semiconductors and other industrial sectors.

Strengthening the Foundation for Certified Recycling

The platform is also expected to support SMX's efforts to develop trusted standards for certified and graded recycled plastics.

SMX aims to combine AI-assisted material analysis with molecular identification and Digital Material Passports to improve traceability and provide more reliable information about recycled materials.

These capabilities are intended to support the development of a global framework for material certification, although international standards for certified, graded recycled plastics have not yet been agreed upon or adopted.

The company also envisions incorporating AI-powered intelligence into its planned Plastic Circularity Credits system.

By analyzing recycling data, material characteristics, regulatory requirements and market demand, future AI capabilities could support credit eligibility assessments, improve price discovery and help connect buyers with suitable certified recycled materials.

SMX believes these developments could contribute to greater transparency and efficiency in circular material markets while supporting potential commercial opportunities.

Preparing for Commercial Deployment

SMX SCI is being developed by the company's internal team in collaboration with specialized subcontractors, combining expertise in artificial intelligence, conversational AI, large language models and scientific data analysis.

The initial deployment will focus on SMX's internal research and development operations, helping technical teams evaluate materials and respond more efficiently to industrial requirements.

The planned commercial edition would extend selected capabilities to outside customers seeking assistance with material identification, additive selection, product enhancement and preliminary compatibility assessments.

SMX views the initiative as a potential new revenue opportunity that would complement its existing molecular marking and digital infrastructure technologies.

Subject to successful development, validation and customer adoption, the company believes SMX SCI could evolve into a scalable scientific intelligence service supporting multiple industries.

The platform represents another component of SMX's strategy to connect artificial intelligence, material science, physical identification and digital verification within a unified industrial technology infrastructure.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) PLC provides molecular marking, tracking, measurement and digital platform technologies designed to support material authentication, supply chain transparency and circular economy applications.

Media Contact:

Billy White/ billtwhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-bridges-ai-and-industrial-material-science-with-new-intellig-1249855