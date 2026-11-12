Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nach dem KI-Boom kommt Quantum: Warum Anleger jetzt auf Delta Gold schauen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922031 | ISIN: CH0012138605 | Ticker: ADI1
Xetra
11.11.26 | 13:44
24,220 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,46024,56011.11.
24,50024,54011.11.
PR Newswire
12.11.2026 06:48 Uhr
288 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

THE ADECCO GROUP Q3 2026 RESULTS

THE ADECCO GROUP Q3 2026 RESULTS

Growth momentum and operating leverage drive margin expansion and further deleveraging

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

ZÜRICH, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HIGHLIGHTS

  • Organic revenue growth of +3.7% TDA yoy; continuing growth momentum in flexible placement; permanent placement back to growth
  • Adecco +4.7% yoy: Americas +9%, EMEA excl. France +8% and APAC +5%
  • Akkodis flat yoy; LHH +1% yoy, Professional Recruitment Solutions +6%
  • Gross margin 18.9%, -30 bps yoy, +30 bps qoq, driven by mix and firm pricing
  • EBITA €213 million excl. one-offs, +10% yoy, consistent profitable growth
  • EBITA margin 3.6% excl. one-offs, +20 bps yoy, reflecting strong operating leverage, with productivity +5% yoy and a strong organic drop-down ratio of 64%
  • Operating income €180 million, +14% yoy
  • Basic EPS €0.65, +23% yoy; Adjusted EPS €0.79 +17% yoy
  • Operating cash flow of €213 million, +6% yoy; LTM cash conversion at 84%
  • Further deleveraging, with net debt/EBITDA at 2.5x, -0.6x yoy and -0.2x qoq; on track to achieve net debt/EBITDA =1.5x by end-2027
  • Simplifying the organization and aligning leadership to drive growth and margin progression; delivering €75 million of additional run-rate savings by Q3 2027

Denis Machuel, Adecco Group CEO, commented:

"We are on a positive trajectory with continued growth and strong operating leverage driving improved profitability and deleveraging. We see encouraging developments in the market with good momentum in flexible placement, and permanent placement returning to growth.

"We are taking steps to further simplify our organization, bringing related services together to most efficiently deliver the Group's full value to clients and capture growing demand. This evolution will strengthen our operating model, support margin progression and generate an incremental €75 million in annual run-rate savings by the third quarter of 2027. This is on top of the €200 million achieved in the last three years.

"We continue to build our strong performance on rigorous execution, client proximity and ongoing investments in technology, particularly the deployment of leading-edge agentic AI at scale."

Full Press Release

Webcast Details | Investors & Analysts

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

investor.relations@adeccogroup.com

+41 (0)44 878 88 88

Press Office

media@adeccogroup.com

+41 (0) 79 876 09 21

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-adecco-group-q3-2026-results-302936960.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.