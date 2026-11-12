THE ADECCO GROUP Q3 2026 RESULTS

Growth momentum and operating leverage drive margin expansion and further deleveraging

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

ZÜRICH, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HIGHLIGHTS

Organic revenue growth of +3.7% TDA yoy; continuing growth momentum in flexible placement; permanent placement back to growth

Adecco +4.7% yoy: Americas +9%, EMEA excl. France +8% and APAC +5%

Akkodis flat yoy; LHH +1% yoy, Professional Recruitment Solutions +6%

Gross margin 18.9%, -30 bps yoy, +30 bps qoq, driven by mix and firm pricing

EBITA €213 million excl. one-offs, +10% yoy, consistent profitable growth

EBITA margin 3.6% excl. one-offs, +20 bps yoy, reflecting strong operating leverage, with productivity +5% yoy and a strong organic drop-down ratio of 64%

Operating income €180 million, +14% yoy

Basic EPS €0.65, +23% yoy; Adjusted EPS €0.79 +17% yoy

Operating cash flow of €213 million, +6% yoy; LTM cash conversion at 84%

Further deleveraging, with net debt/EBITDA at 2.5x, -0.6x yoy and -0.2x qoq; on track to achieve net debt/EBITDA =1.5x by end-2027

Simplifying the organization and aligning leadership to drive growth and margin progression; delivering €75 million of additional run-rate savings by Q3 2027

Denis Machuel, Adecco Group CEO, commented:

"We are on a positive trajectory with continued growth and strong operating leverage driving improved profitability and deleveraging. We see encouraging developments in the market with good momentum in flexible placement, and permanent placement returning to growth.

"We are taking steps to further simplify our organization, bringing related services together to most efficiently deliver the Group's full value to clients and capture growing demand. This evolution will strengthen our operating model, support margin progression and generate an incremental €75 million in annual run-rate savings by the third quarter of 2027. This is on top of the €200 million achieved in the last three years.

"We continue to build our strong performance on rigorous execution, client proximity and ongoing investments in technology, particularly the deployment of leading-edge agentic AI at scale."

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Investor Relations investor.relations@adeccogroup.com +41 (0)44 878 88 88 Press Office media@adeccogroup.com +41 (0) 79 876 09 21

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