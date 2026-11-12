

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco Group Inc. (ADEN.SW) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR113 million, or EUR0.65 per share. This compares with EUR89 million, or EUR0.52 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Adecco Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of EUR138 million or EUR0.79 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to EUR5.998 billion from EUR5.776 billion last year.



Adecco Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR113 Mln. vs. EUR89 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.65 vs. EUR0.52 last year. -Revenue: EUR5.998 Bln vs. EUR5.776 Bln last year.



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