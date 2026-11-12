Award recognizes leaders putting AI to work in network operations; presented live at Layer8 by Lightyear in New York City

Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Elauwit Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELWT) ("Elauwit" or the "Company"), a national managed services provider of turnkey broadband and property-wide WiFi networks serving multifamily, student housing, and senior living communities, today announced that it received the AI Trailblazer Award at Lightyear's 2026 Luminaries of Telecom Awards, with President and CTO Taylor Jones recognized on behalf of the Company. The award was presented live on November 4 at Layer8 by Lightyear in New York City.

Now in its fourth year, the Luminaries of Telecom program recognizes the people, teams, and organizations driving innovation across enterprise telecom. The 2026 winners spanned four categories and included enterprise IT leaders from Motorola Solutions, Honeywell Aerospace, FactSet, Elauwit and The Trade Desk.

The AI Trailblazer category, new this year, celebrates "forward-thinking leaders putting agentic AI to work in network operations to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and deliver meaningful business outcomes." Elauwit was one of two recipients, alongside The Trade Desk.

Elauwit was recognized for the team's work using AI to connect and streamline workflows across Lightyear, NetBox, and SuperTrace, linking circuit procurement and carrier management, network infrastructure records, and network monitoring. Every Elauwit community runs on a dedicated fiber circuit, and the circuit is often the longest lead item in getting a community live. Connecting those systems helps the Company bring new communities online faster and keep connectivity costs predictable for property owners.

"This award belongs to the team members who made it happen and to everyone using these tools every day," said Jones. "When our procurement, network records, and monitoring talk to each other, there are fewer handoffs, faster activations, and better pricing for the owners we serve. We are a lean team supporting communities across the country, and that only works when the routine work runs itself and our people can focus on design, construction, and the residents who call us."

"Telecom is at an inflection point. AI is changing what's possible in network operations, but successful transformation still comes down to the people willing to challenge the status quo and rethink how things have always been done," said Dennis Thankachan, CEO and Co-Founder of Lightyear, in announcing the winners.

Elauwit designs, builds, and supports managed networks for rental communities, backed by 24/7/365 resident support where humans answer in under 35 seconds.

Elauwit Awards and Recognition

The AI Trailblazer Award adds to a growing list of industry recognitions as Elauwit creates an innovative win-win-win solution for property owners, residents and Elauwit itself. The list of honors over the last twelve months includes:

2026 AI Trailblazer , Lightyear Luminaries of Telecom Awards

, Lightyear Luminaries of Telecom Awards 2026 Emerging Company to Watch , Maravedis MDU Connectivity Awards

, Maravedis MDU Connectivity Awards 2026 Property Innovation Award , Parks Associates (Hanover Preston Hollow)

, Parks Associates (Hanover Preston Hollow) 2026 Honorable Mention, Multifamily Partner of the Year , Broadband Communities Awards

, Broadband Communities Awards 2025 Innovator Award , Best Off-Campus Bandwidth, Connectivity & IoT Solutions, Student Housing Business (The Spoke, Davis, California)

, Best Off-Campus Bandwidth, Connectivity & IoT Solutions, Student Housing Business (The Spoke, Davis, California) Named to the 2025 Connect 25, Broadband Communities' list of companies championing managed WiFi

About Lightyear

Lightyear helps more than 450 enterprises procure, manage, and pay for telecom services through one connected platform. Its Procurement, Network Inventory Management, and Expense Management products combine software, AI agents, proprietary data from 1,200+ carriers, and telecom experts to reduce costs, save time, and maintain control across the service lifecycle.

About Elauwit Connection (NASDAQ: ELWT)

Elauwit is a publicly traded connectivity MSP dedicated to rental communities, including multifamily properties, student housing, and senior living. Elauwit designs, builds, and operates managed networks, backed by a service model that treats property teams and residents like a relationship, not an account number.

With dependable connections, exceptional resident support, and no-upfront-cost options, Elauwit helps owners deliver premium connectivity as a competitive advantage, supporting new revenue, resident retention and increased asset value.

Visit: www.elauwit.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's future financial results, the Company's growth strategies and pipeline, and its performance as a public company. The words "anticipate," "believe," "can," "expect," "future," "opportunities," "potential," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company's ability to improve its financial performance and achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

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