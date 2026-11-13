

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (9843.T), the Japanese home furnishing retail chain, Friday reported higher earnings for the first half compared to the same period last year.



Further, the company provided its outlook for fiscal 2026-27.



Half yearly earnings increased 6.8 percent to ¥44.59 billion or ¥78.91 per share from ¥41.74 billion or ¥73.87 per share last year.



Operating profit grew 5.7 percent to ¥63.25 billion from ¥60.36 billion previous year. Other income rose to ¥1.60 billion from ¥1.25 billion year over year.



Share of profit of investments accounted for using equity method grew to ¥2.6 billion from ¥2.05 billion over a year ago.



Revenue edged up 0.8 percent to ¥442.8 billion from ¥439.11 billion prior year.



Looking forward to the full year, the company expects ¥91 billion in earnings or ¥161.05 per share, an increase of 1.9 percent from a year ago. Revenue is anticipated to be ¥957 billion showing an increase of 4.9 percent year on year.



Today, shares closed at ¥3365, down 1.78% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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