

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (9843.T, NCLTF), a Japanese furniture and interior goods provider, on Friday reaffirmed its first-half and full-year guidance.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company still expects net income of JPY 42.100 billion, up 0.9% from the same period last year. Income per basic share is still projected to be at JPY 74.51. Nitori continues to anticipate revenue of JPY 457.400 billion, up 4.2% from last year.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, Nitori still expects net income of JPY 91 billion, up 1.9% from the previous year. Income is still projected to be at JPY 161.05 per basic share. The company continues to anticipate revenue of JPY 957 billion, up 4.9% from last year.



For the full year, the company still intends to pay a total dividend of JPY 32 per share.



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