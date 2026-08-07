

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (NCLTF) revealed earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY25.757 billion, or JPY45.58 per share. This compares with JPY26.154 billion, or JPY46.29 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.3% to JPY226.259 billion from JPY231.694 billion last year.



Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY25.757 Bln. vs. JPY26.154 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY45.58 vs. JPY46.29 last year. -Revenue: JPY226.259 Bln vs. JPY231.694 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 161.05 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 957.000 B



EPS Guidance is Basic



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