

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (NCLTF) announced earnings for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY74.346 billion, or JPY131.57 per share. This compares with JPY76.077 billion, or JPY134.64 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.5% to JPY688.503 billion from JPY706.413 billion last year.



Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY74.346 Bln. vs. JPY76.077 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY131.57 vs. JPY134.64 last year. -Revenue: JPY688.503 Bln vs. JPY706.413 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 166.35 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 988.000 B



