

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is close to acquiring eye disease drug developer Ollin Biosciences in a deal valued at up to $3.4 billion, according to a Financial Times report citing people familiar with the matter.



The proposed transaction could include an upfront cash payment of about $2.2 billion, with an additional $1.2 billion tied to future milestone achievements. The deal could be announced as early as Monday, although discussions are ongoing and may still fall through.



Ollin Biosciences, a privately held company backed by Arch Venture Partners and Mubadala Capital, is developing a treatment aimed at two major causes of severe vision loss in older adults.



Shares of Johnson & Johnson closed at $285.75 on November 13, gaining $2.23, or 0.79%, in regular trading on the NYSE. In overnight trading, the stock rose a further $0.55, or 0.19%, to $286.30 as of 9:23:39 p.m. EST.



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