Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -3

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 16-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 9^th November 2026 to Friday 13^th November 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. Date of Ordinary Volume weighted Average Lowest price Highest price purchase shares Price Paid (GBp) paid (GBp) paid (GBp) purchased 09/11/26 20,000 650.5460 646.00 654.50 10/11/26 20,000 659.6817 657.50 661.50 11/11/26 20,000 672.3370 664.00 682.00 12/11/26 20,000 670.7417 667.00 680.00 13/11/26 20,000 662.1183 659.50 670.00

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,939,373 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,107,077.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of Transaction Trading Date Number of ordinary price (GBp) transaction (UK reference number venue shares purchased Time) 09/11/2026 795 647.50 08:26:14 00083755881TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 21 647.50 08:26:14 00083755880TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 878 646.00 09:27:52 00083757573TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 110 652.00 10:40:58 00083760145TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 768 652.00 10:40:58 00083760146TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 1186 652.50 10:40:58 00083760147TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 741 648.50 12:30:07 00083763581TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 44 649.50 13:03:49 00083764704TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 712 649.50 13:07:45 00083764825TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 204 649.50 13:28:57 00083765690TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 1076 651.50 13:41:32 00083766213TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 779 649.50 13:43:23 00083766262TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 219 650.00 14:06:20 00083767280TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 692 650.00 14:06:20 00083767281TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 630 647.50 14:26:03 00083767816TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 205 647.50 14:26:03 00083767817TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 13 647.50 14:26:03 00083767818TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 1259 648.00 14:26:03 00083767819TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 816 647.00 14:43:48 00083768567TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 746 651.50 15:00:07 00083769483TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 746 652.00 15:00:07 00083769482TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 42 653.00 15:16:40 00083770938TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 423 653.00 15:16:40 00083770939TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 778 652.50 15:16:40 00083770940TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 756 652.00 15:20:23 00083771275TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 884 651.00 15:26:21 00083771545TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 761 652.00 15:39:52 00083772175TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 855 652.00 15:39:52 00083772176TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 862 651.00 15:44:12 00083772404TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 741 653.00 15:57:47 00083773104TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 747 653.00 15:57:49 00083773105TRLO0 XLON 09/11/2026 511 654.50 16:02:04 00083773350TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 930 660.00 08:40:32 00083777609TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 921 660.00 09:00:31 00083778847TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 90 660.00 10:15:14 00083782720TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 378 660.00 10:15:14 00083782719TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 141 660.00 13:30:06 00083790039TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 732 660.00 13:30:06 00083790036TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 85 660.00 13:30:06 00083790035TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 961 660.00 13:30:06 00083790034TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 829 660.00 13:30:06 00083790033TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 935 660.00 13:30:06 00083790032TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 400 660.00 13:30:06 00083790031TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 938 660.00 13:30:06 00083790030TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 693 660.00 13:30:06 00083790041TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 911 658.00 13:30:37 00083790140TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 937 659.00 13:40:38 00083790682TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 954 659.00 14:23:49 00083792275TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 841 658.00 14:28:01 00083792502TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 387 657.50 14:32:21 00083792829TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 935 659.50 14:38:19 00083793317TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 986 660.00 14:46:14 00083794127TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 353 659.50 14:52:44 00083794785TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 327 659.50 14:52:44 00083794784TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 905 660.00 15:06:54 00083796271TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 232 661.00 15:20:05 00083796963TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 619 661.00 15:20:05 00083796964TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 256 661.50 15:22:46 00083797067TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 587 661.50 15:22:46 00083797069TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 10 660.50 15:42:15 00083797865TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 1003 660.00 15:42:48 00083797878TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 475 659.00 16:02:55 00083799241TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 433 659.00 16:02:55 00083799240TRLO0 XLON 10/11/2026 816 659.50 16:03:55 00083799312TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 846 673.50 08:18:51 00083803801TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 828 668.00 09:15:40 00083807288TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 869 667.00 09:15:40 00083807289TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 711 664.00 10:34:56 00083811585TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 718 666.00 11:19:07 00083813213TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 869 667.50 12:04:55 00083814662TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 48 668.50 12:49:18 00083816566TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 592 668.50 12:49:18 00083816565TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 82 668.50 12:49:18 00083816564TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 846 668.50 13:25:14 00083818427TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 749 668.50 13:44:56 00083819660TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 856 672.00 14:01:07 00083820841TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 816 671.50 14:06:26 00083821129TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 792 671.50 14:11:35 00083821337TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 812 669.50 14:34:06 00083822593TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 415 668.00 14:35:17 00083822686TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 419 668.00 14:35:17 00083822685TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

11/11/2026 388 672.00 15:01:01 00083824507TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 383 672.00 15:01:01 00083824506TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 6 672.00 15:01:55 00083824626TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 837 672.00 15:06:21 00083824973TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 224 672.00 15:17:45 00083825724TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 212 673.00 15:21:47 00083826090TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 22 674.00 15:22:26 00083826147TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 325 674.00 15:22:26 00083826149TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 62 674.00 15:22:26 00083826152TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 84 674.00 15:22:26 00083826153TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 811 674.00 15:23:26 00083826196TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 30 675.00 15:24:37 00083826239TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 797 676.00 15:28:47 00083826612TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 24 676.00 15:28:47 00083826613TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 600 676.00 15:31:19 00083826854TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 170 676.00 15:31:19 00083826855TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 419 680.00 15:47:31 00083828037TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 365 680.00 15:47:31 00083828038TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 786 680.00 15:47:31 00083828039TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 781 680.00 15:54:29 00083828689TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 829 681.00 16:02:03 00083829471TRLO0 XLON 11/11/2026 577 682.00 16:07:28 00083830125TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 169 679.50 08:14:17 00083835177TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 2 680.00 08:14:17 00083835178TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 66 676.00 08:36:38 00083837431TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 648 676.00 08:36:38 00083837432TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 749 673.50 08:44:18 00083837956TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 720 674.50 09:12:02 00083840564TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 845 677.50 10:01:47 00083843502TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 163 678.00 10:01:47 00083843504TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 305 678.00 10:01:47 00083843503TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 227 678.50 10:01:47 00083843506TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 47 678.50 10:01:47 00083843505TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 39 676.50 11:25:55 00083847439TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 813 676.50 11:25:55 00083847440TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 522 673.50 12:08:47 00083848803TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 266 673.50 12:08:47 00083848804TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 709 672.00 12:39:18 00083850119TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 792 670.50 13:08:13 00083851440TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 171 667.50 13:16:45 00083853300TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 97 668.50 13:35:52 00083853816TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 724 668.50 13:35:52 00083853815TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 59 670.00 13:48:16 00083854300TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 788 670.00 13:48:16 00083854299TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 760 670.00 14:21:57 00083855346TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 789 671.00 14:41:08 00083856657TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 155 669.50 14:55:12 00083857644TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 469 669.50 14:55:58 00083857659TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 225 669.50 14:55:58 00083857658TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 171 669.00 14:58:57 00083857966TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 1129 668.00 15:00:43 00083858050TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 690 667.50 15:16:54 00083859073TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 65 667.50 15:28:57 00083859674TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 1236 667.50 15:28:57 00083859673TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 1244 667.50 15:28:57 00083859675TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 739 668.00 15:30:24 00083859777TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 783 667.50 15:30:24 00083859778TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 679 667.00 15:32:10 00083859893TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 591 667.50 15:35:32 00083860136TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 119 667.50 15:35:32 00083860135TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 310 669.50 15:42:21 00083860732TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 438 670.00 15:46:10 00083860984TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 5 669.50 15:47:57 00083861060TRLO0 XLON 12/11/2026 482 669.50 15:47:57 00083861059TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 783 670.00 08:24:21 00083865702TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 734 665.50 08:49:52 00083867159TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 300 665.00 08:54:41 00083867405TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 524 665.00 08:54:41 00083867404TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 695 665.50 09:52:13 00083869505TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 61 665.50 09:52:13 00083869504TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 694 665.00 10:09:27 00083870226TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 33 665.00 10:12:18 00083870551TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 761 663.00 10:16:23 00083870780TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 694 661.50 10:51:06 00083871834TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 750 660.50 11:43:28 00083873777TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 786 661.00 11:59:05 00083874157TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 850 660.00 12:00:06 00083874178TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 764 661.50 13:17:18 00083876597TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 786 663.50 13:27:18 00083877691TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 787 662.50 13:31:01 00083877852TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 809 661.00 13:49:32 00083878428TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 720 661.50 14:20:08 00083879174TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 769 661.50 14:30:24 00083879666TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 144 661.50 14:35:46 00083879893TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 139 661.50 14:35:46 00083879892TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 420 661.50 14:43:52 00083880275TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 407 661.50 14:43:52 00083880274TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 744 660.50 14:45:35 00083880438TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 12 661.50 14:55:40 00083880850TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 734 660.50 14:55:50 00083880853TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 223 660.50 15:02:02 00083881208TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 692 660.00 15:02:18 00083881310TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 828 660.50 15:10:04 00083881635TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 702 660.50 15:25:53 00083882561TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 758 661.00 15:30:46 00083882795TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 319 660.50 15:34:35 00083883366TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 399 660.50 15:34:35 00083883365TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 25 660.50 15:41:35 00083883778TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 43 660.50 15:41:35 00083883777TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 79 660.50 15:41:35 00083883776TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 34 660.50 15:41:35 00083883775TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 9 660.50 15:41:35 00083883774TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 400 659.50 15:47:19 00083884067TRLO0 XLON 13/11/2026 589 661.50 15:52:52 00083884420TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -3-

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill Berenberg +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm investing in and supporting rapidly growing technology companies across the UK and Europe. Its team of experienced investment professionals focuses on businesses with significant potential at the forefront of innovation and growth.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures plc gives public market investors access to a diversified portfolio of exciting, privately held technology businesses. Since 2016, Molten has deployed more than GBP1 billion of capital and realised more than GBP800 million in proceeds from its investments. Across the Group, Molten manages over GBP2 billion AUM.

For further details, please visit:https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 449658 EQS News ID: 2434838 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)