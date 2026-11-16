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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker: GRW
Tradegate
16.11.26 | 07:35
8,150 Euro
+1,88 % +0,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8507,95010:09
7,8507,95010:05
Dow Jones News
16.11.2026 08:33 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -3-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 9^th November 2026 to Friday 13^th November 
2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on 
behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in 
the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. 
  
Date of    Ordinary    Volume weighted Average Lowest price Highest price 
purchase   shares     Price Paid (GBp)    paid (GBp)  paid (GBp) 
       purchased 
09/11/26   20,000     650.5460        646.00    654.50 
10/11/26   20,000     659.6817        657.50    661.50 
11/11/26   20,000     672.3370        664.00    682.00 
12/11/26   20,000     670.7417        667.00    680.00 
13/11/26   20,000     662.1183        659.50    670.00

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,939,373 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,107,077.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Transaction  Time of      Transaction   Trading 
Date     Number of ordinary  price (GBp)  transaction  (UK reference number venue 
       shares purchased          Time) 
09/11/2026  795         647.50     08:26:14     00083755881TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  21          647.50     08:26:14     00083755880TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  878         646.00     09:27:52     00083757573TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  110         652.00     10:40:58     00083760145TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  768         652.00     10:40:58     00083760146TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  1186         652.50     10:40:58     00083760147TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  741         648.50     12:30:07     00083763581TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  44          649.50     13:03:49     00083764704TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  712         649.50     13:07:45     00083764825TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  204         649.50     13:28:57     00083765690TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  1076         651.50     13:41:32     00083766213TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  779         649.50     13:43:23     00083766262TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  219         650.00     14:06:20     00083767280TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  692         650.00     14:06:20     00083767281TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  630         647.50     14:26:03     00083767816TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  205         647.50     14:26:03     00083767817TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  13          647.50     14:26:03     00083767818TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  1259         648.00     14:26:03     00083767819TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  816         647.00     14:43:48     00083768567TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  746         651.50     15:00:07     00083769483TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  746         652.00     15:00:07     00083769482TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  42          653.00     15:16:40     00083770938TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  423         653.00     15:16:40     00083770939TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  778         652.50     15:16:40     00083770940TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  756         652.00     15:20:23     00083771275TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  884         651.00     15:26:21     00083771545TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  761         652.00     15:39:52     00083772175TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  855         652.00     15:39:52     00083772176TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  862         651.00     15:44:12     00083772404TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  741         653.00     15:57:47     00083773104TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  747         653.00     15:57:49     00083773105TRLO0 XLON 
09/11/2026  511         654.50     16:02:04     00083773350TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  930         660.00     08:40:32     00083777609TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  921         660.00     09:00:31     00083778847TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  90          660.00     10:15:14     00083782720TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  378         660.00     10:15:14     00083782719TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  141         660.00     13:30:06     00083790039TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  732         660.00     13:30:06     00083790036TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  85          660.00     13:30:06     00083790035TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  961         660.00     13:30:06     00083790034TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  829         660.00     13:30:06     00083790033TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  935         660.00     13:30:06     00083790032TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  400         660.00     13:30:06     00083790031TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  938         660.00     13:30:06     00083790030TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  693         660.00     13:30:06     00083790041TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  911         658.00     13:30:37     00083790140TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  937         659.00     13:40:38     00083790682TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  954         659.00     14:23:49     00083792275TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  841         658.00     14:28:01     00083792502TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  387         657.50     14:32:21     00083792829TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  935         659.50     14:38:19     00083793317TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  986         660.00     14:46:14     00083794127TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  353         659.50     14:52:44     00083794785TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  327         659.50     14:52:44     00083794784TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  905         660.00     15:06:54     00083796271TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  232         661.00     15:20:05     00083796963TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  619         661.00     15:20:05     00083796964TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  256         661.50     15:22:46     00083797067TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  587         661.50     15:22:46     00083797069TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  10          660.50     15:42:15     00083797865TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  1003         660.00     15:42:48     00083797878TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  475         659.00     16:02:55     00083799241TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  433         659.00     16:02:55     00083799240TRLO0 XLON 
10/11/2026  816         659.50     16:03:55     00083799312TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  846         673.50     08:18:51     00083803801TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  828         668.00     09:15:40     00083807288TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  869         667.00     09:15:40     00083807289TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  711         664.00     10:34:56     00083811585TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  718         666.00     11:19:07     00083813213TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  869         667.50     12:04:55     00083814662TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  48          668.50     12:49:18     00083816566TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  592         668.50     12:49:18     00083816565TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  82          668.50     12:49:18     00083816564TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  846         668.50     13:25:14     00083818427TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  749         668.50     13:44:56     00083819660TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  856         672.00     14:01:07     00083820841TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  816         671.50     14:06:26     00083821129TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  792         671.50     14:11:35     00083821337TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  812         669.50     14:34:06     00083822593TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  415         668.00     14:35:17     00083822686TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  419         668.00     14:35:17     00083822685TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

11/11/2026  388         672.00     15:01:01     00083824507TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  383         672.00     15:01:01     00083824506TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  6          672.00     15:01:55     00083824626TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  837         672.00     15:06:21     00083824973TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  224         672.00     15:17:45     00083825724TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  212         673.00     15:21:47     00083826090TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  22          674.00     15:22:26     00083826147TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  325         674.00     15:22:26     00083826149TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  62          674.00     15:22:26     00083826152TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  84          674.00     15:22:26     00083826153TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  811         674.00     15:23:26     00083826196TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  30          675.00     15:24:37     00083826239TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  797         676.00     15:28:47     00083826612TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  24          676.00     15:28:47     00083826613TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  600         676.00     15:31:19     00083826854TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  170         676.00     15:31:19     00083826855TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  419         680.00     15:47:31     00083828037TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  365         680.00     15:47:31     00083828038TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  786         680.00     15:47:31     00083828039TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  781         680.00     15:54:29     00083828689TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  829         681.00     16:02:03     00083829471TRLO0 XLON 
11/11/2026  577         682.00     16:07:28     00083830125TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  169         679.50     08:14:17     00083835177TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  2          680.00     08:14:17     00083835178TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  66          676.00     08:36:38     00083837431TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  648         676.00     08:36:38     00083837432TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  749         673.50     08:44:18     00083837956TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  720         674.50     09:12:02     00083840564TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  845         677.50     10:01:47     00083843502TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  163         678.00     10:01:47     00083843504TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  305         678.00     10:01:47     00083843503TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  227         678.50     10:01:47     00083843506TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  47          678.50     10:01:47     00083843505TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  39          676.50     11:25:55     00083847439TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  813         676.50     11:25:55     00083847440TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  522         673.50     12:08:47     00083848803TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  266         673.50     12:08:47     00083848804TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  709         672.00     12:39:18     00083850119TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  792         670.50     13:08:13     00083851440TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  171         667.50     13:16:45     00083853300TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  97          668.50     13:35:52     00083853816TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  724         668.50     13:35:52     00083853815TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  59          670.00     13:48:16     00083854300TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  788         670.00     13:48:16     00083854299TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  760         670.00     14:21:57     00083855346TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  789         671.00     14:41:08     00083856657TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  155         669.50     14:55:12     00083857644TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  469         669.50     14:55:58     00083857659TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  225         669.50     14:55:58     00083857658TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  171         669.00     14:58:57     00083857966TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  1129         668.00     15:00:43     00083858050TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  690         667.50     15:16:54     00083859073TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  65          667.50     15:28:57     00083859674TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  1236         667.50     15:28:57     00083859673TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  1244         667.50     15:28:57     00083859675TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  739         668.00     15:30:24     00083859777TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  783         667.50     15:30:24     00083859778TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  679         667.00     15:32:10     00083859893TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  591         667.50     15:35:32     00083860136TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  119         667.50     15:35:32     00083860135TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  310         669.50     15:42:21     00083860732TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  438         670.00     15:46:10     00083860984TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  5          669.50     15:47:57     00083861060TRLO0 XLON 
12/11/2026  482         669.50     15:47:57     00083861059TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  783         670.00     08:24:21     00083865702TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  734         665.50     08:49:52     00083867159TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  300         665.00     08:54:41     00083867405TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  524         665.00     08:54:41     00083867404TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  695         665.50     09:52:13     00083869505TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  61          665.50     09:52:13     00083869504TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  694         665.00     10:09:27     00083870226TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  33          665.00     10:12:18     00083870551TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  761         663.00     10:16:23     00083870780TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  694         661.50     10:51:06     00083871834TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  750         660.50     11:43:28     00083873777TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  786         661.00     11:59:05     00083874157TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  850         660.00     12:00:06     00083874178TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  764         661.50     13:17:18     00083876597TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  786         663.50     13:27:18     00083877691TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  787         662.50     13:31:01     00083877852TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  809         661.00     13:49:32     00083878428TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  720         661.50     14:20:08     00083879174TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  769         661.50     14:30:24     00083879666TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  144         661.50     14:35:46     00083879893TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  139         661.50     14:35:46     00083879892TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  420         661.50     14:43:52     00083880275TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  407         661.50     14:43:52     00083880274TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  744         660.50     14:45:35     00083880438TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  12          661.50     14:55:40     00083880850TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  734         660.50     14:55:50     00083880853TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  223         660.50     15:02:02     00083881208TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  692         660.00     15:02:18     00083881310TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  828         660.50     15:10:04     00083881635TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  702         660.50     15:25:53     00083882561TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  758         661.00     15:30:46     00083882795TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  319         660.50     15:34:35     00083883366TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  399         660.50     15:34:35     00083883365TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  25          660.50     15:41:35     00083883778TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  43          660.50     15:41:35     00083883777TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  79          660.50     15:41:35     00083883776TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  34          660.50     15:41:35     00083883775TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  9          660.50     15:41:35     00083883774TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  400         659.50     15:47:19     00083884067TRLO0 XLON 
13/11/2026  589         661.50     15:52:52     00083884420TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -3-

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm investing in and supporting rapidly growing technology companies across the UK and Europe. Its team of experienced investment professionals focuses on businesses with significant potential at the forefront of innovation and growth.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures plc gives public market investors access to a diversified portfolio of exciting, privately held technology businesses. Since 2016, Molten has deployed more than GBP1 billion of capital and realised more than GBP800 million in proceeds from its investments. Across the Group, Molten manages over GBP2 billion AUM.

For further details, please visit:https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 449658 
EQS News ID:  2434838 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2434838&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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