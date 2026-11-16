Royal Philips: Philips to nominate Dick Boer, Laurence Debroux and Todd Brinton to its Supervisory Board at the 2027 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM)

November 16, 2026

Dick Boer, former President and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, proposed as new member and Vice-Chairman of Philips' Supervisory Board

Laurence Debroux, former CFO of Heineken, proposed as new member and Chair of the Audit Committee

Todd Brinton, Chief Scientific Officer and Corporate Vice President, Advanced Innovation & Technology at Edwards Lifesciences, proposed as new member of Philips' Supervisory Board

Paul Stoffels, Liz Doherty and Sanjay Poonen to retire from Philips' Supervisory Board at the close of the 2027 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

John DeFord to succeed Paul Stoffels as Chair of the Quality & Regulatory Committee

Amsterdam, the Netherlands -Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it will propose the appointments of Dick Boer, Laurence Debroux and Todd Brinton as new members of the Supervisory Board at the 2027 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM).

Dick Boer (Dutch, 1957) served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Ahold and, following the merger with Delhaize, as President and Chief Executive Officer of Ahold Delhaize until 2018. He also served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Just Eat Takeaway from 2022 until the end of 2025. He is currently Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director of Shell plc and Lead Independent Director and Vice Chair of Nestlé S.A. Subject to his appointment by shareholders, Dick Boer will become Vice-Chairman of Philips' Supervisory Board, succeeding Paul Stoffels.

Laurence Debroux (French, 1969) was Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board of Heineken from 2015 to 2021 and previously Chief Financial Officer at JCDecaux and Sanofi. She currently serves on the boards of Randstad, where she chairs the Audit Committee, and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. She has previously held other non-executive positions in listed companies, including as independent director of Exor from 2017 until May 2026. Subject to her appointment by shareholders, Laurence Debroux will succeed Liz Doherty as Chair of Philips' Audit Committee.

Todd J. Brinton MD (American, 1969) is currently Chief Scientific Officer and Corporate Vice President, Advanced Innovation & Technology at Edwards Lifesciences. Previously, he was Clinical Professor of Medicine & Adjunct Professor of Bioengineering, as well as attending Interventional cardiologist at Stanford University. He founded several cardiovascular device companies including Shockwave Medical where he served as Chief Medical Officer.

Paul Stoffels, Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chair of the Quality & Regulatory Committee, will retire at the close of the 2027 AGM, after nine years on the Supervisory Board and ahead of the end of his current term, enabling the planned succession in both roles. Liz Doherty, Chair of the Audit Committee, whose current term ends at the close of the 2027 AGM, will also retire from the Supervisory Board at that time. Sanjay Poonen, Member of the Supervisory Board will also retire at the close of 2027 AGM, ahead of the end of his current second term so that he can focus on other Boards. John DeFord will succeed Paul Stoffels as Chair of the Quality & Regulatory Committee.

"We are pleased to propose Dick Boer, Laurence Debroux and Todd Brinton to join Philips' Supervisory Board," said Feike Sijbesma, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Philips. "Together, they bring complementary international business, financial, governance and medtech expertise that will further strengthen the Supervisory Board. Dick's extensive business, leadership and governance background will reinforce the Board's leadership. Laurence brings deep financial and international governance expertise, including from the life sciences sector, while Todd adds the perspective of an experienced medtech executive, physician and innovator. John DeFord's extensive medtech, quality and regulatory expertise will also support his leadership of the Quality & Regulatory Committee. I would also like to thank Paul Stoffels, Liz Doherty and Sanjay Poonen for their valuable contributions and leadership during their time on the Board."

The agenda for the 2027 AGM, including the proposals to appoint Dick Boer, Laurence Debroux and Todd Brinton as members of the Supervisory Board and the accompanying explanatory notes, will be published in due course in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Fuchs

Philips Global External Relations

Tel.: +31 6 1486 9261

E-mail: michael.fuchs@philips.com

Dorin Danu

Philips Investor Relations

Tel.: +31 20 59 77055

E-mail: dorin.danu@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in image-guided therapy, diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, monitoring, enterprise informatics and personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of approximately EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 63,900 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter

Forward-looking statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips' organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.

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