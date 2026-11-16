

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday as concerns over AI stock valuations and inflation persisted, and traders looked ahead to Nvidia results and Anthropic's expected listing for additional clues about the future of the AI trade.



Disappointing regional data and expectations for further Federal Reserve rate hikes in the coming months also weighed on markets.



The U.S. dollar held firm as investors braced for U.S. October retail sales report due on Tuesday, minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting on Wednesday, and a slew of Federal Reserve speeches for additional clues on the Fed's policy path.



The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield neared 5.15 percent ahead of Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's speech later in the day.



Gold fell nearly 1 percent to $3,850 an ounce after Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid stated on Sunday that inflation is uncomfortably above the 2 percent target and requires central bank action.



Brent crude futures traded half a percent higher above $96 a barrel after two weeks of declines. Brent prices witnessed sharp swings before closing more than 2 percent lower last week as investors weighed renewed hostilities in the Middle East against signs of strong regional oil supplies.



Chinese markets ended lower as key October indicators, including retail sales, industrial output and fixed-asset investment all missed forecasts, deepening worries about an economic slowdown.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 0.87 percent to 3,602.57. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.49 percent to 23,753.84.



Japanese markets tumbled, dragged down by heavyweight chip stocks ahead of Nvidia's upcoming earnings and AI capital expenditure guidance.



Investors also digested data that showed the Japanese economy contracted for the first time in a year as a result of bad weather.



The Nikkei average plunged 2.42 percent to 59,662.02 while the broader Topix index dropped 1.02 percent to 3,901.37. SoftBank Group shares fell 3.7 percent, Kioxia Holdings tumbled 7.7 percent, Tokyo Electron slumped 7 percent and Advantest lost 11 percent.



Seoul stocks ended sharply lower amid foreign selling of technology shares on concerns over the sustainability of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The Kospi index fell 3.59 percent to 5,100.50. Samsung Electronics lost 4.5 percent and SK Hynix gave up 7.9 percent.



Australian markets ended modestly lower ahead of Tuesday's release of minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's November meeting. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.41 percent to 9044.70.



Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index surged 0.92 percent to 14,303.77 amid broad-based gains.



U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday as artificial intelligence and chip stocks remained under pressure on concerns that Nvidia CEO's resignation could have far reaching consequences for U.S. chip export policy and the broader AI Industry and supply chain.



Higher Treasury yields weighed on markets after new data showed persistent inflation.



Producer prices moderated from the prior month in October, but rose 6.5 percent on an annual basis, the most since November 2022 as inflation broadened beyond energy.



The report added to expectations of a 50-basis-point hike at the Fed's December 8-9 meeting. Financial markets are currently pricing in a total of three quarter-point moves by the middle of next year.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 dropped 0.4 percent while the narrower Dow closed 0.1 percent higher, led by defensive stocks.



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