Roche Diagnostics Makes Endotrophin Research Prototype Assay Available at Nordic Bioscience

HERLEV, Denmark, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Bioscience is pleased to announce that Roche Diagnostics is making its Endotrophin (ETP) research prototype assay available on its cobas e801 Analyzers at Nordic Bioscience's CLIA lab.

The Endotrophin assay is a sandwich immunoassay that quantifies the intact 77-amino-acid Endotrophin hormone - the signaling pro-peptide released during formation of type VI collagen. Endotrophin is associated with fibrosis, inflammation and adverse outcomes across cardiovascular, kidney and metabolic disease.

Endotrophin is the second biomarker from the collaboration between Nordic Bioscience and Roche Diagnostics to reach the Roche platform, following the launch of Elecsys PRO-C3, which is available as a CE-marked test.

Endotrophin has been measured in more than 50,000 patients with cardio-kidney-metabolic disease. Elevated Endotrophin levels have been associated with mortality and adverse outcomes in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), and the FDA has issued a letter of support for the continued research of Endotrophin as a trial enrichment tool in HFpEF. Endotrophin captures fibroinflammatory risk beyond PREVENT and NT-proBNP[1]. In chronic kidney disease, Endotrophin levels are markedly increased with increasing disease activity; high levels predict eGFR decline, and changes in Endotrophin track changes in kidney function.

Endotrophin is more than a risk marker. Mendelian randomization studies link Endotrophin causally to coronary artery disease, knock-out models show protection against kidney fibrosis and loss of kidney function, and CD44 has been identified as the Endotrophin receptor.

"Endotrophin may be the best biomarker for the cardio-renal syndrome - but more importantly, it is more than a biomarker. It is a target to treat. We see it as a new TNF-alpha story," said Morten Karsdal, CEO of Nordic Bioscience.

Reference

[1] Yoshiji S, Osawa I, Hill JA, Scherer PE, Audoly L. Adipokine Axis in Heart Failure: Endotrophin Captures Fibroinflammatory Risk Beyond PREVENT and NT-proBNP in Adults with Obesity. Circulation. 2026. AHA Scientific Sessions 2026, Abstract 6394.

https://doi.org/10.1161/CIRC.154.SUPPL_1.6394

About Nordic Bioscience

Nordic Bioscience is a Danish biomarker company headquartered in Herlev, Denmark. We are engaged in biomarker development focusing on the Extracellular Matrix (ECM) using our unique neoepitope platform technology. We combine our expertise in biomarker development with preclinical and clinical research. This enables us to develop biomarkers that provide fast and objective decision-making for compound selection and development in clinical trials as well as provide value for patients in a diagnostic setting. For more information about Nordic Bioscience, visit us at https://www.nordicbioscience.com

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