SMX Public Limited: SMX Targets the Missing Link in Global Gold Markets: Proof

Through its trueGold technology, SMX is advancing a new approach to precious metals authentication, connecting physical gold to digital records as the industry explores new opportunities in trading, recycling and asset management.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / In a global industry where billions of dollars in precious metals change hands, confidence in the physical commodity remains fundamental. Yet as gold moves through increasingly sophisticated manufacturing, refining, recycling and trading networks, maintaining reliable information about the metal itself presents a growing challenge.

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) believes the solution lies in bringing a new level of physical verification to an industry that increasingly depends on digital information.

Through its precious metals subsidiary, trueGold, powered by SMX technology, the company is advancing molecular identification technology designed to connect physical gold and other precious metals with secure digital records.

The approach could support a range of applications, from authenticating recycled gold to strengthening the information infrastructure associated with digital trading and tokenised precious metals.

SMX is highlighting these opportunities at the 2026 Dubai Precious Metals Conference, November 16-17, where the future of precious metals markets is a central focus.

The Problem With Paper Trails

Gold's durability is one of its greatest strengths. Unlike many commodities, it can be melted, refined and reused repeatedly without losing its fundamental properties.

But the information associated with gold is not always as durable as the metal.

A quantity of gold may pass through numerous companies, countries and industrial processes during its lifetime. It can be transformed from bullion into jewelry, recovered from electronic components or reintroduced into manufacturing through recycling.

At each stage, information about its origin, processing and recycled content may become fragmented or disconnected.

Traditional documentation and digital recordkeeping provide important information, but maintaining a reliable connection between those records and the physical material can be challenging.

SMX believes that connecting physical identification with digital information could help address this gap.

Technology That Identifies the Metal Itself

At the center of SMX's approach is patented molecular marking and detection technology that enables precious metals to carry a detectable physical identity.

Through trueGold, this identity can be associated with secure digital records, including digital twins and blockchain-based systems.

The technology is designed to support authentication, provenance verification and lifecycle traceability as metals move through manufacturing, refining, recovery and reuse.

This creates a potentially important distinction between maintaining information about a material and having the capability to authenticate the material associated with that information.

For refiners, manufacturers and recyclers, physical identification could complement existing systems while providing additional confidence in the information accompanying precious metals.

SMX's approach is not intended to replace established industry platforms, responsible sourcing frameworks or custody arrangements. Instead, it adds a physical verification capability to support those systems.

Why Recycling Changes the Equation

The need for reliable material identification becomes particularly relevant when precious metals are recovered and reused.

Gold and silver can be extracted from discarded electronics, jewelry and other products, then refined and returned to commercial supply chains.

Electronics recycling presents an especially complex example because individual components may contain gold, silver, copper and other recoverable metals.

Once separated and processed, these materials can enter different manufacturing and trading channels.

For companies handling multiple commodities, maintaining consistent records about material identity, recovery and reuse can be difficult.

SMX believes its technology could support improved recycled-content verification, material accountability and supply-chain visibility.

The company's broader platform is designed for applications across multiple material categories, including plastics, textiles, electronics and industrial materials.

By applying a common approach to molecular identification and digital records, SMX aims to support verification across different commodities and successive material lifecycles.

Digital Gold Still Needs Physical Verification

The emergence of tokenised precious metals introduces another dimension to the challenge.

Tokenisation can create digital representations of physical gold or silver holdings, potentially supporting new approaches to trading, ownership records, inventory management and financing.

But digital records alone do not establish whether the underlying physical commodity is authentic or whether the information associated with it is reliable.

That requires additional verification, along with appropriate custody, legal and regulatory safeguards.

SMX sees an opportunity for trueGold to provide a physical identification capability that complements these emerging digital systems.

By linking an identifiable physical holding to secure digital information, the technology could help strengthen the connection between precious metals and the records used to represent them.

Potential applications include supporting the verification of physical holdings associated with tokenised assets, authenticating recycled precious metals and improving information available for inventory and asset management.

Importantly, SMX's technology does not independently establish legal ownership, custody or the validity of a digital financial product.

Its role is focused on the physical material and the reliability of its connection to associated digital information.

One Technology, Multiple Markets

SMX's work in precious metals reflects a broader strategy of applying physical identification and digital verification across different industrial sectors.

The company has already developed applications involving plastics, including verified circularity and tokenised credits.

Through trueGold, SMX is extending its technology into gold and silver, where provenance, authenticity and responsible sourcing are important considerations.

The underlying concept is that different industries may benefit from a common technological foundation for identifying physical materials and connecting them to digital records.

"For manufacturers, refiners and recyclers - particularly those managing multiple material streams - the ability to authenticate physical materials and connect them to reliable digital information could support more efficient material management, improved verification and greater transparency across the supply chain," said Thomas Enger, Chief Sustainability Officer of SMX.

A New Standard of Confidence

As precious metals markets continue to evolve, SMX believes that reliable information about physical commodities could become increasingly important to manufacturers, recyclers, traders and digital market participants.

"The future of gold will not only be defined by what it is worth. It will also be defined by what we know about it," said Enger.

The company's technology is designed to address that distinction by helping connect the physical metal with information that can remain associated with it through successive stages of use.

For an industry built on the enduring value of gold, SMX believes the next opportunity may be found in making the metal's identity and history more reliable, accessible and useful.

Through trueGold, the company is advancing an approach in which the ability to authenticate precious metals becomes an important complement to the systems used to process, recycle and trade them.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials, including solids, liquids and gases, allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-targets-the-missing-link-in-global-gold-markets-proof-1251692