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FE

WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker: B7K1
Berlin
30.12.25 | 12:56
12,258 Euro
+1,34 % +0,162
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.11.2026 18:48 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 16

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of the Company announces that it has repurchased for cancellation.

Number of shares repurchased:

20,367

Date of transaction:

16 November 2026

Average share price paid per share (GBp):

1173.330

Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):

1164.000

Highest share price paid per share (GBp):

1176.000

Following this transaction the Company has:

Issued Share Capital:

46,064,674

Total Shares held in Treasury:

9,025,940

Total Voting Rights:

37,038,735

Notes:

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

Contact:

Gemma Berry

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 20 7961 4708

© 2026 PR Newswire
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