

CITY OF MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Group (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF, RIO1.DE, RIO.AX), a miner and metals company, said that it has decided to restart additional smelting capacity at the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter in New Zealand after a three-and-a-half-year 50 MW electricity deal with Contact Energy Limited (CEN.AX, CEN.NZ, BZB.F, COENF) to enable Rio Tinto to bring Line 4 back into operation.



This restart will add around three percent smelting capacity across the company's Australia and New Zealand operations. This is projected to generate around NZ$100 million in additional annual export revenue for New Zealand.



Once fully operational, the restart is expected to increase aluminium production by around 30,000 tons a year. This restores the smelter to its production capacity of approximately 360,000 tons per annum.



The Line 4 restart is anticipated to commence in October, with full production expected by December 2027. Line 4 has been idle since April 2020 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.



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