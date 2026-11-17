EQS-News: North Peak Resources Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

North Peak Resources Acquiring 63.3% Interest in Colorado Patented Claim Within Prospect Mountain, Eureka Nevada



17.11.2026 / 13:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR) (the "Company" or "North Peak") is pleased to announce it has entered into agreements with two separate parties to acquire, in aggregate, a 63.3% undivided interest (633 1/3 feet of the 1,000-foot claim) in the Colorado patented lode mining claim (Mineral Survey No. 79), located within the Company's Prospect Mountain property in Eureka County, Nevada. Under one of the agreements, the Company will also acquire a 15% undivided interest in the Avon patented lode mining claim (Mineral Survey No. 243), also located within the Prospect Mountain property, which will bring the Company's interest in the Avon claim to 100%. The aggregate purchase price is US$99,000 in cash (US$95,000 for the Colorado interest and US$4,000 for the Avon interest). North Peak will pay recording costs and applicable Nevada real property transfer taxes. The sellers will retain no net smelter return royalty or other interest, and no further payments are payable to the sellers. Completion of each acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, if applicable. Strategic Significance The Colorado patented claim occupies a position of considerable geological and operational importance within the Prospect Mountain land package. Situated over the western access of the Silver Connor Tunnel, the claim will provide North Peak with a direct corridor into a structurally significant area of the property that has been constrained by third-party ownership. Both claims lie in close proximity to the Company's Wabash drilling area, as the Avon claim adjoins the northern end of the Colorado claim, and consolidating full ownership of Avon further simplifies tenure around the Wabash drilling area. (see Figure 1 & 2) The western lode, one of three the Company has identified to date at Wabash abuts the Colorado claim. The western lode is only partially explored and has extended Wabash mineralization westwards ( see Company press release November 12, 2024 ). PM24-039 intersected 22.9m (75ft) @ 12.0 g/t Au (with 6.1m voids @ 0 g/t Au), including 3.0m (10ft) @ 85.7 g/t Au; this hole targeted historical workings 35m (115ft) northwest of previous drilling and ended in mineralization. Further surface workings at Colorado indicate potential for more lodes to the west. (See Figure 1 & 2) The acquisition is expected to enable the Company to assess opportunities to further drill the western lode and beneath the Colorado claim. (see Figure 1 & 2) Rupert Williams, CEO of North Peak Resources, commented: "The Colorado claim fills an important gap in our Prospect Mountain land package. Its position over the Silver Connor Tunnel's western access, and its direct proximity to our Wabash drilling, makes this a logical and cost-effective step in advancing our strategy of expanding the mineralization footprint at Wabash. We are acquiring a majority interest with no royalties and we look forward to assessing how best to test what we believe is a compelling western extension of the Wabash system." Figure 1: Map image Looking East, showing the positioning of Colorado & Avon patented claims as well as the Wabash drill road and pads and the entrance to the Silver Connor tunnel. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9875/324473_bff8bc5de4fcc89c_002full.jpg Figure 2: Detail plan of Wabash Williams area and position of Colorado patented claim in relation to 2024/25 drill results To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9875/324473_bff8bc5de4fcc89c_003full.jpg Operational Update Extensive groundworks across the ridge of Prospect Mountain, which commenced in June 2026, were completed in October 2026. With groundworks now complete, the Company will assess opportunities in 2027 to further drill the Wabash system, including the western lode and beneath the Colorado claim Drilling at both the Lower PME and West Side areas has been completed, along with a diamond drill hole from a revised location as detailed in the Company's previous press release. The 2026 drilling season totalled 3,602 metres to date and the Company has secured a drill rig to return to the Property in 2027 to continue the program. Assay results are anticipated in December 2026 and into Q1 2027. Clarification Regarding Repurchase of Common Shares Further to its news release dated September 1, 2026, which announced completion of the Company's purchase for cancellation of 1,000,000 common shares from Solarljos, LLC ("Solarljos") at C$0.80 per share, the Company wishes to clarify the exemption it relied on. In completing the purchase, the Company relied on the exemption from the issuer bid requirements of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104") provided by section 4.7 of NI 62-104. Solarljos is wholly owned by NetGenesis, Inc., a corporation controlled by Dr. Ty Erickson, a director of the Company. The purchase price did not exceed the market price of the common shares, as determined in accordance with NI 62-104. The 1,000,000 shares purchased represented approximately 2.0% of the Company's then outstanding common shares, and the Company made no other purchases in reliance on section 4.7 during the preceding 12-month period. About North Peak The Company is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NPR" and the OTCQB under the symbol "NPRLF". Launched by the founding team behind both Kirkland Lake Gold and Rupert Resources, the team has a strong track record of acquiring mining assets, applying modern exploration techniques and taking them into operational mines. North Peak's flagship property is the Prospect Mountain Mine Complex which lies in the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend, in an area known as the Southern Eureka Gold Belt, where three styles of mineralization have been identified, gold, silver Carlin style mineralization, Carbonate Replacement gold, silver, lead, zinc mineralization (CRD); and carbonate hosted Porphyry Related Skarn lead, zinc and gold mineralization associated with Cretaceous intrusions. At the Property, the CRD mineralization is heavily oxidized to depths of at least 610m (2,000ft) below the top of the ridge line. A Plan of Operations is in place, which covers part of the Property and entitles the operator to pursue surface exploration (totaling 189 acres), underground mining of up to 365,000 tons per annum and certain infrastructural works. A more complete description of the Property's geology and mineralization can be found in the NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Prospect Mountain Property, Eureka County, Nevada, USA dated and with an effective date April 10, 2023, prepared by David Pym (MSc), CGeol. of LTI Advisory Ltd. and Dr. Toby Strauss, CGeol, EurGeol., of Merlyn Consulting Ltd., which has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the profile of the Company and on the Company's website. Review by Qualified Person Mr. David Pym, CGeol., Consulting Geologist for the Company, is the Qualified Person (QP), as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release. The Qualified Person has not reviewed the mineral tenure, nor independently verified the legal status and ownership of the Property or any underlying property agreements. For further information, please contact: Rupert Williams, CEO

Phone: +1-647-424-2305

Email: info@northpeakresources.com

Website: www.northpeakresources.com Chelsea Hayes, Director

Phone: +1-647-424-2305

Email: info@northpeakresources.com CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, timing and completion of any drilling and work programs on the Property, estimates of mineralization from drilling, sampling and geophysical surveys, geological information projected from drilling and sampling results and the potential quantities and grades of the target zones, the potential for minerals and/or mineral resources and reserves, and statements regarding the Company's plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Property and the Company that may be described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, accuracy of assay results, geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures, performance of available laboratory and other related services, future operating costs, the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones, and the risk that the acquisitions are not completed, title risk and the rights of the co-owner of the Colorado claim, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the six months ended June 30, 2026, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca , many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324473 Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324473

News Source: North Peak Resources Ltd.





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