STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / KEO Capital AB (publ) ("KEO Capital" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm:KEOC) will publish the interim report for the third quarter 2026 on Tuesday, 24 November 2026 at approximately 7:30 CET. The Company hereby invites all interested parties to a live webcasted presentation on the same day at 15.00 CET. Group management will present the report and recent developments.

The webcast will be held in English and will be broadcasted live. An on-demand version will also be available on KEO Capital's website. Questions to the presenters can be emailed in advance to the Company at info@keocapital.com or be made directly on the day of the presentation in the YouTube Comments/Questions field.

Link to webcast: https://youtube.com/live/r2la07HfgTs?feature=share

Contacts

Pablo Ribas, CEO | Miles Molyneaux, CFO | Roberto Marchiori, COO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR

Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@keocapital.com

About KEO Capital

KEO Capital AB (publ) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. KEO Capital operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables. KEO Capital's energy activities, including its indirect equity interest in PetroUrdaneta (24 percent, to be increased to 40 percent under a binding agreement), are held through KEO Energy and are intended to be separated from the Company, following which KEO Capital will focus exclusively on its fintech business. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (KEOC). For more information, please visit the Company's website https://keocapital.com/.

Attachments

Invitation to the presentation of KEO Capital's Q3 2026

SOURCE: KEO Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-keo-capitals-q3-2026-1252576