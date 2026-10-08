Announcement from the Extraordinary General Meeting in KEO Capital AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / KEO Capital (STO:KEOC) - Today on 8 October 2026 the extraordinary general meeting of KEO Capital AB (publ) ("KEO Capital" or the "Company") was held, whereby the shareholders passed the following resolutions.

Election of new directors to the board

The extra general meeting resolved, in accordance with a proposal submitted by the shareholder KEO Aggregator LLC representing approximately 40 percent of the total number of shares in the Company, that the board of directors shall consist of seven directors without deputies.

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the shareholders' proposal, to elect Davide Tomassoni, Alessandro Ciancchini and Farid Shidfar as new directors, and to elect Jay Heller as the new chairman of the board. It is noted that directors Jay Heller, Andrés Rubio, Carlos Gomez-Lackington and Halvard Idland will remain as directors.

The Meeting further resolved that the remuneration to the board of directors for the period until the next annual general meeting shall continue to be SEK 415,000 for the chairman of the board of directors and SEK 300,000 to each of the other ordinary board members. Board members shall also be entitled to invoice the Company in so far as they perform services outside the board assignment.

For detailed terms regarding the resolutions set out above, including information regarding the new directors, please refer to the notice and the corporate governance section at the Company's website, www.keocapital.com.

Contacts

Pablo Ribas, CEO | Miles Molyneaux, CFO | Roberto Marchiori, COO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR

Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@keocapital.com

About KEO Capital

KEO Capital AB (publ) is a listed technology-driven financial solutions provider focused on improving liquidity, security, transparency, and efficiency in B2B supply chain financing and corporate travel and expense management. KEO Capital operates a unified digital ecosystem that enables buyers and suppliers to interact through complementary solutions designed to address the full spectrum of corporate payables. KEO Capital's energy activities, including its indirect equity interest in PetroUrdaneta (24 percent, to be increased to 40 percent under a binding agreement), are held through KEO Energy and are intended to be separated from the Company, following which KEO Capital will focus exclusively on its fintech business. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (KEOC). For more information, please visit the Company's website https://keocapital.com/.

Attachments

Announcement from the extraordinary general meeting in KEO Capital AB (publ)

SOURCE: KEO Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/announcement-from-the-extraordinary-general-meeting-in-keo-capital-a-1234266