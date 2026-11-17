

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Low-cost airline Ryanair Holdings plc (RY4C.DE) announced on Tuesday that it has selected Seville as the site of its first aircraft engine maintenance, repair and overhaul facility, representing an investment of about 500 million euros.



The company said the 28,000-square-meter facility at the Port of Seville will maintain and overhaul CFM56-7B and LEAP-1B engines and create more than 600 skilled jobs in Spain's Andalusia region.



Ryanair said construction is expected to begin in early 2027, with the facility scheduled to open in 2029.



The airline said the facility would support its plans to expand its fleet to 800 aircraft and carry 300 million passengers annually by 2034.



Ryanair also announced plans to establish an engineering academy in Seville to recruit and train aircraft technicians and engineers.



The company said a second engine maintenance facility location would be announced in 2027.



Shares of Ryanair were down 1.60% at $25.26 on XETRA.



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