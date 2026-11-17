BYD ATTO 3 EVO Strengthens International Rollout with 100 kW Electric SUV Offering

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new BYD ATTO 3 EVO is expanding across international markets with a range of electric powertrain options that includes a 100 kW configuration, bringing together BYD's Blade Battery technology, advanced safety systems and intelligent driving features. The electric SUV is establishing its presence across Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East, marking another addition to BYD's growing global passenger vehicle portfolio.

Introduced internationally in 2026, the ATTO 3 EVO is marketed in Asia-Pacific countries including Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. Its presence also extends across the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Poland and the Czech Republic, as well as Israel.

The 100 kW front-wheel-drive configuration is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 310 Nm of torque. BYD's 60.48 kWh Blade Battery supports a WLTP-rated driving range of up to 420 kilometres on a single charge. DC fast charging of up to 105 kW adds flexibility for longer journeys and everyday use.

The vehicle has a distinct exterior design, with revised front bodywork and contemporary detailing. Inside, an 8.8-inch digital instrument display presents driving information, while the steering-column-mounted gear selector creates a cleaner centre-console arrangement and a more open cabin.

Digital features include a 15.6-inch intelligent infotainment touchscreen, smartphone connectivity, wireless charging and digital key functionality. An eight-speaker Dirac HD sound system further contributes to the cabin experience, bringing entertainment and connected functions together in an accessible layout.

Safety technologies include Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. A 360-degree camera supports visibility when parking and manoeuvring. Multiple airbags, Electronic Stability Control and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages provide additional occupant protection.

Designed for everyday practicality, the five-seat SUV offers luggage capacity expandable to 1,340 litres when the rear seats are folded. Ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable seating and a panoramic sunroof add comfort for drivers and passengers.

Through its combination of electric performance, charging capability, intelligent safety and convenience features, the ATTO 3 EVO broadens BYD's international electric SUV offering.

The 100 kW model is one configuration within the wider international range. Its combination of motor output, battery capacity and charging capability is intended to support driving requirements, while the SUV format provides space and flexibility for everyday use and travel.

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