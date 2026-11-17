BYD ATTO 3 EVO Brings 100 kW Electric Performance and Intelligent Safety to Expanding Global SUV Line-Up

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced driver-assistance systems, intelligent in-car technology and an electric powertrain offering that includes a 100 kW configuration are among the key features of the new BYD ATTO 3 EVO, as the model establishes its presence across international markets. Introduced in 2026, the electric SUV combines its distinct exterior and cabin identity with technology designed to support safety, convenience and everyday mobility.

The ATTO 3 EVO is marketed in Asia-Pacific countries including Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. Its international presence extends across Europe, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Poland and the Czech Republic, as well as Israel.

The 100 kW front-wheel-drive model is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 310 Nm of torque. It uses BYD's 60.48 kWh Blade Battery to deliver a WLTP-rated range of up to 420 kilometres. DC fast charging capability of up to 105 kW provides additional flexibility for daily travel and longer journeys.

Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert form part of the model's driver-assistance offering. These systems are supported by a 360-degree camera that assists visibility when parking or manoeuvring in confined spaces. Multiple airbags, Electronic Stability Control and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages further support occupant safety.

The cabin combines digital displays with a functional layout. An 8.8-inch digital instrument display presents essential driving information, while the steering-column-mounted gear selector creates a cleaner and more open centre console.

A 15.6-inch intelligent infotainment touchscreen serves as the central interface for vehicle functions and connectivity. Smartphone integration, wireless charging and digital key functionality support convenience, while an eight-speaker Dirac HD sound system adds to the in-car experience.

The five-seat SUV offers luggage capacity expandable to 1,340 litres, with ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable seating and a panoramic sunroof contributing to passenger comfort and everyday usability.

With its electric powertrain, intelligent safety systems, connected technology and practical cabin features, the ATTO 3 EVO adds a distinctive option to BYD's expanding global SUV line-up.

Adaptive Cruise Control supports speed and distance management, while Lane Keeping Assist and Blind Spot Detection provide support in traffic. Automatic Emergency Braking is designed to help drivers respond to potential collisions, complementing the broader overall safety package.

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