New BYD ATTO 3 EVO Establishes Global SUV Identity with Distinct Design and 100 kW Configuration

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BYD is expanding the international presence of its new ATTO 3 EVO, an electric SUV introduced in 2026 with a distinct exterior identity, a newly arranged interior and a comprehensive range of intelligent technologies. With its international offering including a 100 kW electric powertrain, the ATTO 3 EVO is establishing itself across markets in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

The ATTO 3 EVO is marketed in Asia-Pacific countries including Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. Its international footprint also includes the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Poland and the Czech Republic, alongside Israel.

Distinctive front styling, sculpted exterior details and a contemporary design treatment establish the model's own visual identity. The cabin has also been newly configured, bringing digital functions together with a more open arrangement of interior controls.

An 8.8-inch digital instrument display places driving information ahead of the driver, while the steering-column-mounted gear selector creates additional space around the centre console. A 15.6-inch intelligent infotainment touchscreen supports smartphone connectivity and access to vehicle functions. Wireless charging, digital key functionality and an eight-speaker Dirac HD sound system add to the connected cabin experience.

Within the international range, the 100 kW front-wheel-drive configuration features a permanent magnet synchronous motor generating 310 Nm of torque. BYD's 60.48 kWh Blade Battery provides a WLTP-rated driving range of up to 420 kilometres, while DC charging capability reaches 105 kW.

The configuration also includes driver-assistance technologies such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. A 360-degree camera supports manoeuvring in confined spaces, while multiple airbags, Electronic Stability Control and ISOFIX anchorages contribute to passenger safety.

As a practical family SUV, the ATTO 3 EVO seats five and offers luggage capacity expandable to 1,340 litres. Ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable seating and a panoramic sunroof contribute to comfort on everyday journeys.

With its distinct styling, technology-focused interior and available 100 kW powertrain, the ATTO 3 EVO combines electric mobility with the safety, convenience and practicality expected of a modern SUV.

The arrangement keeps key information and controls within easy reach, while connected features support entertainment and convenience for drivers and passengers. These details give the cabin a contemporary character suited to use.

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