BYD ATTO 3 EVO Expands International Footprint with 100 kW Offering and Practical Electric SUV Features

SYDNEY, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The new BYD ATTO 3 EVO is extending its presence across Asia-Pacific and global automotive markets, introducing an electric SUV offering that combines driving range, everyday practicality and intelligent technology. With a 100 kW configuration among its international powertrain options, the ATTO 3 EVO brings together an electric driving experience with the space, safety and convenience features expected of a modern family vehicle.

The ATTO 3 EVO has entered Asia-Pacific markets including Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. Its international presence also extends across the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Poland and the Czech Republic, together with Israel in the Middle East.

The 100 kW front-wheel-drive configuration features a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 310 Nm of torque. It incorporates BYD's 60.48 kWh Blade Battery, offering a WLTP-rated driving range of up to 420 kilometres on a single charge. DC fast charging at up to 105 kW provides flexibility for daily commutes, family outings and longer journeys.

The model has a distinct exterior identity, with distinctive front styling, contemporary detailing and sculpted bodywork. Inside, a newly arranged cabin creates an accessible and comfortable driving environment, with an 8.8-inch digital instrument display and a steering-column-mounted gear selector that creates a cleaner centre console.

A 15.6-inch intelligent infotainment touchscreen, smartphone connectivity, wireless charging and digital key functionality make everyday vehicle functions easier to access. These features are complemented by an eight-speaker Dirac HD sound system, supporting a connected and convenient cabin experience.

Safety technologies include Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keeping Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. A 360-degree camera supports parking and manoeuvring, while multiple airbags, Electronic Stability Control and ISOFIX anchorages contribute to passenger safety.

The five-seater SUV offers luggage capacity expandable to 1,340 litres with the rear seats folded. Ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable seating and a panoramic sunroof provide additional comfort for family journeys and everyday transport.

Combining electric motor performance, practical driving range, charging convenience, intelligent safety and connected technology, the ATTO 3 EVO is establishing a distinct offering in the international electric SUV segment.

Seating flexibility and comfort equipment support everyday needs, from routine transport to family travel and longer journeys. These details complement the electric powertrain and connected features.

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