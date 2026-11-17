

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday, extending the downward trend seen over the past few sessions. The major averages all moved to the downside, with the Dow dropping to its lowest closing level in five months.



The major averages ended the day off their lows of the session but still firmly negative. The Dow tumbled 848.75 points or 1.6 percent to 50,759.42, the S&P 500 slumped 76.06 points or 1 percent to 7,340.53 and the Nasdaq slid 181.37 points or 0.7 percent to 24,328.38.



The weakness on Wall Street came amid lingering concerns about the outlook for Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of the release of the AI leader's fiscal third quarter results after the close of today's trading.



Shares of Nvidia regained ground after an early slump but still fell by 0.4 percent, closing lower for the fourth consecutive session.



'Strong results could help restore confidence in the AI sector, although even an earnings beat may not be enough if management fails to address concerns about future investment returns,' said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com. 'Conversely, disappointing guidance could accelerate the selloff.'



A CNN report about an outage for a highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications also added to jitters about the country's technology infrastructure.



While weakness among technology stocks weighed on the markets early in the session, dragging the tech-heavy Nasdaq down to a seven-month intraday low, selling pressure spread as the day progressed.



Airline stocks turned in some of the market's worst performances on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Airline Index down by 3 percent.



Substantial weakness was also visible among software stocks, as reflected by the 2.8 percent plunge by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index.



Financial stocks also saw considerable weakness, with the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index and the KBW Bank Index slumping by 2.3 percent and 2 percent, respectively.



Oil service, housing and utilities stocks also showed notable moves to the downside, while gold stocks bucked the downtrend.



Negative sentiment may also have been generated in reaction to a report from the Federal Reserve showing an unexpected decrease in U.S. industrial production in the month of October.



The Fed said industrial production fell by 0.4 percent in October after climbing by 0.7 percent in September. Economists had expected industrial production to inch up by 0.1 percent.



The unexpected decrease in industrial production came amid a sharp pullback in utilities output, which plunged by 4.3 percent in October after spiking by 4.4 percent in September.



While a separate report from the Commerce Department showed a relatively modest 0.2 percent increase in retail sales in October, a steep drop in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers limited the upside.



Excluding the slump in auto sales, retail sales climbed by 0.6 percent in October, exceeding economist estimates for a 0.4 percent increase.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 1.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.5 percent.



The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index plunged by 2.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1.6 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries moved modestly higher over the course of the session, extending yesterday's rebound. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, has dipped 1.8 basis points to 5.103 percent.



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