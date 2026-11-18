OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DEFSEC Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DFSC) (TSXV: DFSC.WT.U) (NASDAQ: DFSC) (NASDAQ: DFSCW) ("DEFSEC" or the "Company") today announced that it has received a letter (the "Letter") from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") notifying the Company that, based upon the closing bid price of the Company's common shares, for the 30 consecutive business day period ended November 13, 2026, the Company no longer satisfies the requirement to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement"). The Letter is only a notification of deficiency, it is not a notice of imminent delisting, and it has no immediate effect on the listing of the common shares, which continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "DFSC".

In anticipation of a need to remedy its non-compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, the Company implemented a 9-to-1 consolidation of its common shares ("Share Consolidation") on November 16, 2026, as previously disclosed.

In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has until May 17, 2027 to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement (the "Compliance Period"). To regain compliance, the closing bid price for the common shares must be at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days during the Compliance Period, unless the Staff exercises its discretion to extend this ten-business day period. Following the Share Consolidation completed on November 16, 2026, the Company's common shares are currently trading well above the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

If the Company does not demonstrate compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement within the Compliance Period (including any extensions that may be granted by Nasdaq), the Staff will provide written notice to the Company that the common shares will be subject to delisting. If required at that time, the Company may appeal the Staff's delisting determination to a hearings panel, however, there can be no assurance that, if the Company receives a delisting notice and appeals the delisting determination by the Staff, that such appeal would be successful.

The Company's common shares are also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Letter does not affect the Company's compliance status with such listing.

About DEFSEC

DEFSEC develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces. The Company's current portfolio of offerings includes digitization of tactical forces for real-time shared situational awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and weapons. Other DEFSEC products include countermeasures against threats such as electronic detection, lasers and drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems, and all come integrated with TAK. The Company also has the established ARWEN® less-lethal munitions platform and a new proprietary less-lethal product line branded PARA SHOT with applications across all segments of the less-lethal market, including law enforcement. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

For more information, please visit https://www.defsectec.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "have sight of", "believe", or "continue", the description of "optimism", "momentum" or "interest", the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these terms and phrases.

Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of assisting the reader in understanding us, our business, operations, prospects and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments and therefore the reader is cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of DEFSEC's management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties that are documented in detail in the Company's public filings. Forward-looking statements included in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the continued listing of the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the efficacy of the Share Consolidation to remedy the non-compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement; the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement; the current and future trading prices of the Company's common shares; the number of business days during the Compliance Period which the common shares must trade at or above $1.00; and the timing and outcome of any appeals to a delisting determination by the Staff.

Although DEFSEC's management believes that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking statements discussed in this news release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting DEFSEC. Although DEFSEC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and DEFSEC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Neither the TSX Venture nor its respective Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE DEFSEC Technologies Inc