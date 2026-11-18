

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK), an industrial automation and information company, on Wednesday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Austria-based Agilox, a manufacturer of autonomous mobile robots or AMRs.



The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2027.



The acquisition will combine Agilox's forklift AMR portfolio with Rockwell's OTTO flatbed AMR platform to expand its autonomous material movement capabilities.



The company said that the deal will more than double Rockwell's AMR business and strengthen its presence across North America and Europe.



Following completion, Agilox will report to Rockwell's Intelligent Devices operating segment.



Agilox has deployed more than 2,500 AMRs for international clients and employs over 250 people worldwide.



On Wednesday, Rockwell Automation closed trading 1.65% higher at $391.26 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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