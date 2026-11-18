

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday, Litmus Music secured approximately $475 million in new funding commitments from Carlyle (CG) and KKR to support its growth and future acquisitions. Carlyle, which helped establish the company in 2022, will retain a majority ownership stake.



Litmus Music has grown to manage approximately $1.4 billion in assets, with a portfolio of more than 100,000 music copyrights and recordings from artists such as Katy Perry, Benny Blanco, Randy Newman and Keith Urban.



The new funding from Carlyle and KKR will give the company more financial flexibility to acquire additional music catalogs and expand its business.



On the Nasdaq, the shares for Carlyle are trading at $38.20 in the pre-market hours. The shares closed Tuesday's trading 1.09 percent down.



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