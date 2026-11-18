

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Company (MMM) launched 3M Cooling Film, a roof-applied heat-management solution designed to help keep vehicle cabins cooler, reduce cooling demand, and improve operational efficiency as heat challenges intensify across transportation environments.



3M Cooling Film reflects over 85% of solar radiation, helping reduce vehicle interior temperatures by up to 5.5°C (10°F) without using additional energy. It reduces cooling needs, protects temperature-sensitive cargo and improves comfort for drivers and passengers.



Designed for vehicle roofs, including delivery fleets, refrigerated trucks and passenger trains, the film resists UV rays, dirt, chemicals and wear. It comes with a five-year warranty and can be quickly installed by professionals to minimize vehicle downtime.



On the NYSE, the shares are trading 0.27 percent up at $181.36.



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