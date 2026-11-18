

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), a cybersecurity company, reported higher first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, driven largely by 39% growth in revenues reflecting as demand accelerated across its business segments. The company also materially raised its full-year outlook and announced a $4.5 billion agreement to acquire Applied Compute.



Net income for the quarter rose to $482 million or $0.57 per share from $334 million or $0.47 per share in the year-ago quarter. On an adjusted basis, net income increased to $881 million or $1.05 per share from $662 million or $0.93 per share last year.



Total revenue for the quarter grew 39 percent to $3.445 billion from $2.474 billion a year earlier. Next-Generation Security annual recurring revenue climbed 66 percent to $9.73 billion, while remaining performance obligations increased 35 percent to $21.0 billion.



For the second quarter, Palo Alto Networks expects revenue of $3.530 billion to $3.550 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.01 to $1.03.



For fiscal 2027, the company now forecasts revenue of $14.52 billion to $14.57 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $4.26 to $4.30.



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