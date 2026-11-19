New research among 40,500 workers finds well-integrated AI saves more time, while training, worker involvement and human-centered leadership determine whether adoption translates into sustainable performance.

AI delivers greater value when it is embedded into how work gets done. Workers using well-integrated AI save 20% more time per day and are more likely to reinvest that time in higher-value work.

Worker involvement turns adoption into adaptability. 96% of workers involved in redesigning their work are willing to adapt to changing environments, compared with 29% of those not involved.

Work-life balance has overtaken salary as the leading reason people would leave their job. It is now workers' leading reason for considering a move.

Zurich, Switzerland, November 19, 2026: The Adecco Group (SIX: ADEN) today published the seventh edition of its annual Global Workforce of the Future report, based on a survey of 40,500 workers across 36 countries. The findings show that AI adoption is advancing rapidly, but technology delivers its strongest value when organizations redesign work around people; equip them with relevant skills; and give them a voice in how change is implemented.

AI is now embedded in working life. Nearly three-quarters (74%) of workers use AI agents at work, up from 64% in 2025, and technology occupies four of the five leading influences reshaping work. Yet adoption alone does not guarantee value. The research points to a widening gap between organizations that simply deploy AI and those that orchestrate people, AI agents and workflows as a well-orchestrated hybrid workforce.

Where AI is well integrated into operating workflows, workers report saving 20% more time per day than users experiencing lower integration. They are also more likely to reinvest the time saved in higher-value work and seven times less likely to feel overwhelmed by the need to use AI tools effectively. The findings suggest that productivity gains depend less on access to technology than on how effectively it is embedded into the work itself.

Denis Machuel, CEO of the Adecco Group: "The next phase of AI at work is not about deploying more tools. It is about orchestrating people and technology more effectively. When workers help redesign how work gets done, and receive the training and clarity to adapt, AI creates more value and change becomes easier to navigate. AI delivers its greatest impact when it happens with people and not to people."

Worker involvement turns disruption into adaptability

Worker involvement is equally important. Among workers whose employers involve them in redesigning work in response to AI, 96% say they are willing to adapt to changing environments, compared with 29% of workers who are not involved. Clear communication also matters: 92% of workers whose leaders explain how AI will change their role are comfortable with AI-related change, versus 15% where that communication is absent.

Training is falling as skills change faster

Training is the bridge from adoption to adaptation, but workers risk falling behind as AI reshapes their roles. Two-thirds of workers, 66%, say AI has changed the skills required for their jobs. Despite this shift, participation in AI training has fallen from 77% in 2025 to 67% in 2026. Among AI users, 93% of those who completed training say AI has made them more productive, compared with 47% of those who have not. Trained users are also markedly more likely to see new learning and career opportunities and to feel comfortable collaborating with AI agents.

The leadership bottleneck

The report identifies a leadership bottleneck in the transition. Only 19% of workers say leaders are empathetic to the effects of change, 21% feel concerns about new technologies are taken seriously and 39% feel supported by their manager to adapt. By contrast, workers who experience high psychological safety report substantially stronger confidence, problem-solving ability and willingness to adapt.

Work-life balance hits the top spot

Workers are rethinking what makes a job worth staying for. For the first time, work-life balance has become the leading reason employees consider leaving their employer, overtaking salary as flexible working arrangements and wellbeing gain importance in a workforce undergoing rapid technological change. Work-life balance now ranks as the number one reason employees consider changing jobs, ahead of salary, which has fallen to fourth place. Flexibility regarding working schedules and access to remote work opportunities rank second and third respectively.

From AI adoption to hybrid workforce orchestration

These findings sharpen the case for hybrid workforce orchestration: redesigning tasks and workflows around the complementary strengths of people and technology; defining clear roles for employees, AI agents and other tools; and giving workers the autonomy, training and oversight needed to use them well. This is how organizations can turn AI adoption into measurable value without weakening trust, confidence or wellbeing.

The report calls on organizations to involve workers in work redesign, integrate AI into workflows rather than add it on top, train people to adapt rather than simply adopt, communicate clearly how roles and skills are changing, and monitor whether rising productivity expectations are creating unsustainable pressure. Organizations are encouraged to protect flexibility, autonomy and work-life balance as workplace demands change.

Methodology

The Adecco Group surveyed 40,500 workers across 36 countries and 21 industries between June and July 2026 through an online survey conducted in local languages.

For further information please contact:

The Adecco Group Corporate Press Office:

media@adecco.com

Rodrigo Sánchez Flores - Tel: +34 658 06 54 02

Jürg Schneider - Tel: +41 79 876 09 21

About The Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent and technology expertise company. Our purpose is making the future work for everyone. Through our three global business units - Adecco, Akkodis and LHH - across 60 countries, we enable sustainable and lifelong employability for individuals, deliver digital engineering consulting to innovate and accelerate business transformation and empower organizations to optimize their workforces. The Adecco Group leads by example and is committed to fostering sustainable employability and supporting resilient economies and communities. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). www.adeccogroup.com