Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Blast Resources Inc. (CSE: BLST) (FSE: O0E) (OTCQB: BLSRF) ("Blast" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has an option to acquire a 100% interest in eight uranium exploration claims in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, more than doubling the Company's land holdings in the region.

The new claims are contiguous to the Company's Wales Lake property - seven claims (16,585 Ha) are adjacent on the west side of the Britts Lake claims, and one claim (1,996 Ha) south of the North Agar claims. The addition of these claims more than doubles the size of the Company's exploration land package, increasing its land position to 30,732 ha (24 claims) from 12,150 ha (16 claims). These strategic acquisitions bolster Blast's commitment to discovering critical minerals in support of the clean energy transition. With a growing number of nuclear reactors scheduled to enter service in the coming years, demand for uranium is expected to rise steadily, and by more than doubling its land position in one of the world's premier uranium districts, Blast is positioning itself to help meet that demand.





Figure 1: Wales Lake Project and newly acquired claims



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Andy Yackulic, President and CEO of Blast, commented:

"This strategic acquisition more than doubles our presence in the Athabasca region at a pivotal time for the Company. This acquisition captures highly prospective ground in the Athabasca region, positioning Blast to aggressively advance our exploration strategy and capitalize on the accelerating global uranium demand."

Acquisition Details

Under the option agreements, Blast may acquire 100% interests in the eight mineral claims over three years by making aggregate cash payments of $60,000 and issuing an aggregate of 1,125,000 common shares. The required cash payments are $15,000 in the first year, $20,000 in the second year and $25,000 in the third year. The Company must also issue 375,000 common shares in each of the three years.

The share issuances remain subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange and any applicable statutory resale restrictions.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Andy Yackulic, P. Geo., MBA, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Blast Resources Inc.

Blast Resources (CSE: BLST) is a mineral exploration company trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company is currently focused on exploration at its flagship Wales Lake Uranium Project.

Situated south of Wales Lake and positioned just outside the southwest margin of the Athabasca Basin, the Project is strategically located within the Patterson Lake Corridor which hosts two significant uranium deposits: Paladin's Triple R deposit, and NexGen's Arrow deposit. The presence of these large, high-grade deposits, and other recent high-grade uranium discoveries within the Patterson Lake Corridor ("PLC") suggest that the PLC may represent one of the largest high-grade uranium systems in the world.

Forward-Looking Statement (Safe Harbor Statement)

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "intends" "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information concerning the Company's ability to satisfy the option terms and acquire interests in the claims, the issuance of common shares, future exploration activities, the geological potential of the properties and anticipated uranium demand.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally and results from anticipated and proposed exploration programs, conditions in the equity financing markets, and assumptions and risks regarding receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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