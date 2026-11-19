TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Moon Metals Inc. ("Blue Moon" or the "Company") (TSXV: MOON) (NASDAQ: BMM) is pleased to announce a major permitting milestone at its 100%-owned Blue Moon zinc-gold-silver-copper mine (the "Blue Moon Mine" or the "Project") in Mariposa County, California. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has approved the Project's Plan of Operations (the "Plan of Operations"). The Company submitted the Plan of Operations to the BLM Mother Lode Field Office on August 6, 2026. It is the principal permit required to construct and operate the Blue Moon Mine.

Underground Development Update

Construction of the exploration decline began on October 5, 2025. Since then, the Company has advanced the decline approximately 4,000 feet. Underground infill drilling is now underway from the decline. The program is designed to increase confidence in the resource and support detailed mine planning.

Skott Mealer, President and Chief Operating Officer of Blue Moon, stated: "Approval of the Plan of Operations is a major milestone for the Blue Moon Mine and for our strategy of bringing past-producing critical mineral mines in the western United States back into production. I want to thank the BLM Mother Lode Field Office for its thorough and constructive review, and Mariposa County and our local stakeholders for their continued engagement. With the decline about 4,000 feet in and infill drilling under way, we are moving steadily toward restart of the Blue Moon Mine."

The Company continues to advance the remaining ancillary permits and approvals customary for a project of this nature.

Upcoming Milestones

The Company continues to complete its core relogging, assaying and drilling program at the Blue Moon Mine, and expects to provide results of the program in the coming weeks. Additionally, Blue Moon is reviewing a number of opportunities for potential toll processing of the Project's ores, which could accelerate the timeline to commence production.

Qualified Persons

The technical and scientific information of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Reza Ehsani, P.Eng., a Blue Moon Officer, and a non-Independent Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101.

About Blue Moon

Blue Moon is advancing 6 brownfield polymetallic projects, including the Nussir copper-gold-silver project in Norway, the NSG copper-zinc-gold-silver project in Norway, the Blue Moon zinc-gold-silver-copper project in the United States, the Springer tungsten-molybdenum project in the United States, the Apex germanium-gallium-copper project in the United States and the Turner gold-copper-zinc-silver project in the United States. All 6 projects are well located with existing local infrastructure including roads, power and historical infrastructure. Zinc, copper and tungsten are currently on the USGS and EU list of metals critical to the global economy and national security and germanium and gallium are also on the USGS list of critical metals. Major shareholders include Teck Resources Limited, funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, Hartree Partners LP, Wheaton Precious Metals, Altius Minerals Corporation, Baker Steel Resources Trust, LNS and Monial. More information is available on the Company's website (www.bluemoonmetals.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions.

A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information or could cause the Company's current objectives, strategies and intentions to change. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Blue Moon can also be found in its public reports and filings which are available at www.sedarplus.ca and on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents management's current expectations and is based on information currently available to management and is subject to change after the date of this news release. Accordingly, the Company warns investors to exercise caution when considering statements containing forward-looking information and that it would be unreasonable to rely on such statements as creating legal rights regarding the Company's future results or plans.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking information will materialize, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company is under no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. All of the forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by the cautionary statements herein.

SOURCE Blue Moon Metals