EQS-News: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Bond

Announcement on Coupon Payment due on 23 November 2026



19.11.2026 / 19:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Management Board of Photon Energy N.V. ("the Company") informs that the quarterly coupon payment for the Company's Green Bond 6,5% 2021/2027 (ISIN: DE000A3KWKY4; WKN: A3KWKY, hereinafter referred as "the Bond"), due on 23 November 2026 in the amount of EUR 1.282.450 will not be made on the due date and will be deferred. The deferral reflects the Company's continuing liquidity constraints and the ongoing restructuring process. The coupon payments due on 23 February, 23 May and 23 August 2026 also remain deferred and outstanding.



As part of the restructuring process, the Company has engaged EY-Parthenon to conduct an Independent Business Review ("IBR"), which is intended to provide an independent assessment of the Group's financial position, liquidity, business prospects and strategic alternatives and to support the evaluation of potential restructuring options for the Bond.



The treatment and timing of the previously deferred coupon payments, together with the coupon payment due on 23 November 2026, will be addressed in the context of the broader restructuring process, taking into account the outcome of the IBR.



The Company will continue to inform the market about any material developments in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.



19.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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