EQS-News: Photon Energy NV
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
The management board of Photon Energy N.V. informs that it has published on its website Reports | Photon Energy Group the financial report with consolidated financial statements for the three months period from 1 July until 30 September 2026 and 9M 2026.
Financial highlights:
The Company will host a live webcast on Friday, 20 November at 11:00am CET to present its financial results and hold a Q&A session. Attendees are invited to submit questions during the session through the chat box or in advance via email to ir@photonenergy.com.
19.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2439012 19.11.2026 CET/CEST
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