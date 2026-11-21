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In 2025, China accounted for approximately 36 percent of global antimony production. GoldMining reports antimony in the Crucero resource for the first time, while Southern Cross Gold begins underground drilling.

Advertisement - On behalf of GoldMining Inc. and Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. SRC swiss resource capital AG is compensated by both companies under paid investor relations consulting agreements. Prepared by: SRC swiss resource capital AG · Author: Ingrid Heinritzi · First published: November 21, 2026, 5:30 a.m. Berlin/Zurich

++ Antimony in Everyday Life and Industry ++

Dear Readers,

In cable insulation and textiles, antimony compounds can enhance the effectiveness of flame retardants. They serve as catalysts in the production of some PET bottles. A portion of the antimony can be recovered from waste materials, particularly through the recycling of lead-acid batteries. The EU includes antimony on its list of critical raw materials.

According to estimates by the U.S. Geological Survey, China produced approximately 40,000 of the 110,000 metric tons of antimony mined worldwide in 2025. This corresponds to about 36 percent of global mine production. Russia and Tajikistan accounted for an estimated 32,000 and 22,000 metric tons, respectively.

The U.S.'s net import dependency in 2025 was estimated at 91 percent of calculated consumption. According to an announcement, China has suspended the additional U.S.-specific export restriction on certain antimony products until November 27, 2026. The general Chinese licensing requirements for controlled antimony products remain in effect.

GoldMining Quantifies Antimony at Crucero

GoldMining Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/goldmining-inc/ - reported antimony for the first time on February 17 in the resource estimate for its wholly-owned Crucero project in Peru. As of February 4, indicated resources totaled 42.7 million metric tons grading 0.12 percent antimony (51,000 metric tons of contained antimony). Inferred resources totaled 34.9 million metric tons grading 0.11 percent (37,000 metric tons of contained antimony).

The technical report recommends further metallurgical testing and a market study for antimony at Crucero. This work could determine which processing steps are suitable for producing a marketable concentrate.

Southern Cross Gold Drills Underground

Southern Cross Gold - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/southern-cross-gold-consolidated-ltd/ - announced on November 10 the start of underground drilling at its wholly-owned Sunday Creek gold-antimony project in Victoria. As of the announcement date, two drill rigs were in operation in the exploration adit and twelve were operating on the surface. The company aims to complete its first resource estimate in the first half of 2027.

For the Golden Dyke sub-area, Resources Victoria accepted the application for a mining license on September 22. Pending are the license decision, approval of the mining work plan, and a planning permit. The exploration adit is used for exploration.

Conclusion: Crucero and Sunday Creek Face Next Milestones

The U.S.'s high dependence on imports highlights why additional antimony sources are attracting attention. At Crucero, in-depth processing tests are being recommended, while at Sunday Creek, the first resource estimate is expected to follow.

Current company information and press releases: https://www.resource-capital.ch/de/unternehmen/goldmining-inc/ and https://www.resource-capital.ch/de/unternehmen/mawson-gold-ltd/

Further information is available in our Precious Metals Report 2026/11: https://www.resource-capital.ch/de/reports/ansicht/edelmetall-report-2026-11-update/

Best of luck and warm regards from Switzerland,

Yours,

Marc Ollinger

Swiss Resource Capital AG

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Sources: USGS, Antimony, May 27, 2026 · European Commission/Öko-Institut, Applications of Antimony Trioxide, October 17, 2008 · EU, Regulation on Critical Raw Materials, April 11, 2024 · MOFCOM/GACC, Antimony Export Controls, August 15, 2024 · MOFCOM, U.S.-Specific Export Controls, December 3, 2024 · MOFCOM, Temporary Suspension, November 9, 2025 · GoldMining, Crucero Resource, February 17, 2026 · GoldMining, Crucero Technical Report, February 23, 2026 · Southern Cross Gold, License Application, September 23, 2026 · Southern Cross Gold, Underground Drilling, November 10, 2026; Cover image: AI-generated symbolic illustration

Transparency and Conflicts of Interest

Prepared and Published by: SRC swiss resource capital AG, Poststrasse 1, 9100 Herisau, Switzerland. Author: Ingrid Heinritzi. Issuers: GoldMining Inc. (TSX: GOLD, NYSE American: GLDG, WKN: A2DHZ0, ISIN: CA38149E1016) and Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC, ASX: SX2, OTCQX: SXGCF, WKN: A40QY8, ISIN: CA8426851090). SRC receives compensation from paid IR consulting agreements with both issuers. These paid relationships constitute a financial interest in positive coverage. The author and SRC do not hold any positions in the issuers discussed. Issuers holding at least a 5 percent stake in SRC: no. Market-making, lead/co-lead manager, and investment banking relationships: no. Other relevant interests: none. Prior review by the issuers: The issuers did not receive the article in advance for review and/or approval. Applicability of Section 18(2) MStV / responsible person: Marc Ollinger, CEO of SRC.

Methodology and Risks

Date of publication and source cutoff date: November 20, 2026, 10:35 a.m. CET. The editorial team has cross-checked public sources. Company information has not been subject to an independent technical review. For Crucero, independent Qualified Person Gregory Z. Mosher, P.Geo., reviewed the resource estimate information in the press release dated February 17. Tim Smith, Vice President of Exploration at GoldMining, was responsible for the remaining technical information in this press release. The technical report names Gregory Z. Mosher and Julio F. Castañeda as Qualified Persons. Southern Cross Gold names Kenneth Bush, Head of Exploration-and thus an employee of the company-as the Qualified Person in the press releases regarding the license application and the underground drilling. These designations refer to the original documents. Inferred resources are associated with greater geological uncertainty than indicated resources. Metallurgy, permits, financing, metal prices, and costs may significantly affect the development of both projects. The capital invested may be lost in its entirety.

Disclosures and Liability

Paid marketing communication. This article does not contain independent financial analysis or individual investment advice. It does not constitute an offer of securities, nor a solicitation or recommendation to buy. Liability is limited only to the extent permitted by law. Mandatory liability and claims remain unaffected. The operators of external sites are responsible for their content. Their own legal liability remains unaffected. Cover image: AI-generated symbolic illustration with no reference to a real investment by the issuers. AI was used for research, editing, and image creation. Editorial responsibility and final human review remain with SRC. © 2026 SRC swiss resource capital AG. Redistribution requires consent or is permitted by law.

Enthaltene Werte: CA38149E1016,CA8426851090