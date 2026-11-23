

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), a major AI chip maker, announced Monday that its Board of Directors unanimously voted to reinstate Jensen Huang as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board, effective immediately. The Board's decision followed a series of discussions and meetings with Huang as well as the receipt of national security clearance.



The reinstatement was cheered by the markets, with NVDA soaring $41.99 or 33.45 percent to $167.52 in Monday's regular trading session on Nasdaq.



'The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers. We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company,' said Harvey Jones, Chair of the Board.



According to the company, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government and determined that Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk. The Board expressed confidence in Huang's candor and ability to lead the company.



In a post on Truth Social, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote that 'the NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO. The Country needs Jensen's leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy.'



Trump added that 'the United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct.'



Huang stepped down approximately ten days prior following 33 years in the lead role. His departure came after disclosures involving extramarital relationships, including claims involving an NVIDIA employee and a woman reportedly linked to Chinese intelligence that posed potential national security concerns.



In his first public statement since stepping down, Huang said last week that he would be honored to return as NVIDIA CEO if the Board determined his reinstatement was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, and the company.



Huang acknowledged making serious personal mistakes, expressed regret for the challenges they caused the Board, and accepted full responsibility, pledging to cooperate completely with the Board's independent investigation.



This reinstatement marks a reversal from the company's third-quarter earnings call, during which the Board had unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and stated it did not intend to reinstate him as CEO.



Huang founded NVIDIA in 1993 and has served since its inception as president, chief executive officer, and a member of the board.



In light of Huang being targeted by foreign intelligence efforts, the Board formed a committee comprised solely of independent directors to investigate the matter. The committee retained independent counsel to assist in that investigation.



The Board reiterated that the committee's investigation will proceed to conclusion, with Huang fully supporting the investigation and committed to cooperating with it. The company also said it will continue to cooperate with ongoing government investigations and inquiries.



Further, the Board recently formed a National Security and Export Control Committee comprised solely of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.



NVIDIA is commencing a search to fill a new position, Chief Compliance Officer, to oversee compliance across the company and report to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.



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