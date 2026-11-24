The past trading week has left a clear mark on commodity markets: de-risking, profit-taking, and a broad correction also put strategically well-positioned companies under pressure. Almonty Industries (WKN: A414Q8 | ISIN: CA0203987072 | Ticker symbol (FRA/USA): ALI/ALM) has fallen back to around USD 6.30, down from the year's high of USD 24.41. This correction is indiscriminate, as the tungsten producer's fundamentals have improved further in recent weeks. CEO Lewis Black sees the sell-off primarily as a consequence of general market uncertainty and points to a liquidity reserve of more than USD 1 billion. China is tightening its control over the strategically important raw material, while Washington is imposing stricter requirements on the origin of tungsten in military procurement from January 2027. However, the US lacks domestic mine production, as many competitors are still drilling, planning or awaiting permits. Almonty, by contrast, is already producing in Portugal and has produced tungsten concentrate in South Korea for the first time in decades. With this new foothold, Almonty will become an internationally significant supplier to Western buyers. With new independent directors and a planned secondary listing in South Korea, the group is also broadening its institutional base. The stock market currently appears to be placing more weight on general nervousness than on the strategic significance of this development. For investors, now is the time for promising bargain hunting.

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