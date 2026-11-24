Karbon-X joins industry effort to expand CORSIA supply as airlines face more than 200 million units of expected demand by January 2028

BELLAIRE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) ("Karbon-X" or the "Company"), a global carbon and environmental markets company, today announced that it has joined the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Supporting Alliance for CORSIA Eligible Emissions Unit (EEU) Supply, an international initiative focused on expanding the availability of credits eligible for use under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

The Alliance brings together governments, airlines, and carbon-market participants to address one of CORSIA's most significant near-term challenges: expanding the supply of eligible emissions units as more airlines prepare to meet CORSIA compliance requirements.

For Karbon-X, participation in the Alliance creates a new commercial pathway within the global aviation compliance market. The Company intends to leverage its project origination, sourcing and commercialization capabilities to identify and develop CORSIA-eligible supply and connect that supply with aviation-market counterparties as demand grows.

Established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), CORSIA is the global market-based mechanism designed to address CO2 emissions from international aviation. The program enters its second phase in 2027, with 134 States participating.

From 2024 through 2035, CORSIA's baseline is set at 85% of 2019 international aviation emissions, creating ongoing compliance demand for eligible emissions units where covered emissions exceed that threshold.

Unlike standard voluntary carbon credits, CORSIA EEUs must satisfy a narrow set of ICAO eligibility requirements before they can be used for airline compliance, significantly limiting the pool of available supply.

Global Aviation Carbon Market Snapshot

Key Market Indicator Reported Industry Figures Source Airline Credit Demand (2024-2026 Phase) More than 200 million EEUs to be purchased and canceled by January 2028 IATA Supply Covered by CORSIA-Compatible LoAs Approx. 72 million emissions units across 42 Letters of Authorization as of August 2026 IATA Supporting Alliance Supply Target 225-250 million EEUs by spring 2027 IATA Estimated First-Phase Market Value Approx. US$4-5 billion in climate finance IATA Participating Jurisdictions (2027) 134 ICAO Member States ICAO

Note: Third-party figures reflect industry-wide demand, supply and estimated market-wide climate finance flows. They do not represent projections of Karbon-X's market share, transaction volume or revenue.

"Global aviation is approaching a critical compliance period, and eligible CORSIA supply remains well below expected demand," said Chad Clovis, Chief Executive Officer of Karbon-X Corp. "By joining IATA's Supporting Alliance, Karbon-X is positioning itself directly within a multi-billion-dollar supply bottleneck. This creates a compelling opportunity to apply our project relationships, sourcing capabilities, and environmental-market expertise as airline demand accelerates. Combined with our recent California carbon market access and European low-carbon fuel expansion, aviation compliance adds another important commercial pathway to our growing regulated markets business."

Proven Execution Across Regulated Environmental Markets

This expansion builds on Karbon-X's established commercial execution across North American and European environmental markets:

European Low-Carbon Fuel Expansion: Karbon-X recently reported securing €1.88 million (US$2.18 million) in net trading margin from European low-carbon fuel contracts.

Karbon-X recently reported securing €1.88 million (US$2.18 million) in net trading margin from European low-carbon fuel contracts. Strengthening Financial Profile: Karbon-X generated $55.9 million in annual revenue for Fiscal 2026. In Q1 Fiscal 2027, the Company delivered a 32% gross margin, reduced operating cash burn by 55% and recorded $4.3 million in deferred revenue.

Historical financial performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in the IATA Supporting Alliance does not constitute supplier accreditation or guarantee transaction volume or revenue, and CORSIA-related activities have not yet generated material revenue.

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQB:KARX) is a global carbon and environmental markets company that bridges the gap between climate solutions and commercial scale. Karbon-X develops, markets and commercializes environmental commodities and attributes across multiple project types, industries and geographies, creating pathways that connect promising technologies, projects and companies with the markets, buyers and commercial structures needed to grow and scale. Learn more at www.karbon-x.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Karbon-X Corp.'s participation in the CORSIA market, expansion of environmental-market capabilities, development of sourcing and commercial relationships, future transaction opportunities, business strategy and growth opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Karbon-X assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts

Investor Relations

Karbon-X Corp.

investors@karbon-x.com

Media Contact

Emma Caputo

VP of Marketing

Karbon-X

ec@karbon-x.com

SOURCE: Karbon-X Project Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/karbon-x-otcqb-karx-joins-iata-corsia-eeu-supply-alliance-as-2027-aviation-complia-1255978