Independent auditor issues unqualified opinion on 2025 and 2024 consolidated financial statements

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Fortun Holdings, Corp. (OTCID:FRTU), a financial technology company providing revenue-based financing to underserved small businesses, today announced completion of its fiscal 2025 audit and the filing of an amended annual report containing audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.

Turner, Stone & Company, L.L.P., the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, issued an unqualified opinion (commonly referred to as a "clean" audit opinion) in its report dated November 20, 2026. The audits were conducted in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), and the auditor concluded that the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the Company's financial position, results of operations and cash flows in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

"Completing our 2025 audit is an important milestone for Fortun and gives shareholders and financing partners an independently audited financial record for the year," said Yoel Damas, Chief Executive Officer of Fortun Holdings. "I want to thank our Chief Financial Officer, Juan M. Sese, for his leadership in bringing this process to completion, and L&L CPAs, PA, our independent accountants, for their work preparing the financial statements and supporting the audit process."

Amended annual filing

The latest annual amendment replaces the unaudited financial statements included in the Company's November 16, 2026 amended annual report with audited financial statements and the independent auditor's report. As stated in the filing, there were no material changes to financial position, results of operations or cash flows compared with that immediately preceding amendment.

Quarterly reporting update

Fortun has also filed restated first- and second-quarter 2026 reports and its third-quarter 2026 report. These unaudited quarterly statements reflect the revenue-recognition and credit-loss accounting policies presented in the audited annual statements. The quarterly filings include corrections to previously reported amounts and restated 2025 comparative information, with detailed reconciliations in their notes.

The audited annual report and quarterly filings are available on the OTC Markets disclosure page.

About Fortun Holdings

Fortun Holdings, Corp. (OTCID:FRTU) is a Miami-based financial technology company focused on expanding access to revenue-based financing for underserved small businesses. Through its operating subsidiaries, the Company uses technology and data-driven processes to originate, underwrite, fund and service purchases of future business receivables. Fortun's financing solutions are designed to help business owners access working capital and support business growth. For more information, visit www.frtu.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

To the extent this release contains statements about the Company's future plans, objectives, expectations or performance, those statements are forward-looking statements. Words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "will" and similar expressions may identify them, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future results.

Actual results could differ materially because of factors including changes in merchant credit performance and collections; the accuracy of estimates underlying credit-loss allowances and other accounting judgments; the Company's ability to prepare accurate and timely financial reports; the availability and cost of capital; economic conditions affecting small businesses; competition; changes in laws and regulations governing the Company's business; and operational or technology disruptions, including cybersecurity incidents. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is included in the Company's annual and quarterly reports available through OTC Markets. Readers should consider these disclosures and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events, circumstances or changes in expectations.

Investor Relations

Fortun Holdings

info@fortunco.com

frtu.com

SOURCE: Fortun Holdings, Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fortun-holdings-completes-fiscal-2025-audit-and-files-audited-annual-1256459