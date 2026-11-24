Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN) (OTCQB: HANNF) ("Hannan" or the "Company") announces the results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 (the "Meeting") in Vancouver, BC. Shareholders voted in favour of all the matters submitted before the Meeting as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated October 20, 2026, including:

Setting the size of the Board to four directors and electing the following as directors until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company: Michael Hudson, Georgina Carnegie, Nick DeMare and David Henstridge;

Appointing Davidson & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year; and

Approving a new 10% rolling omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Equity Incentive Plan").

The Equity Incentive Plan, which is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, allows for the issuance of incentive stock options, deferred share units, performance share units, restricted share units, stock appreciation rights and stock purchase rights (collectively the "Awards"). The maximum number of shares reserved for issuance on exercise of all the Awards granted under the Equity Incentive Plan shall not exceed 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares as at the date of grant of any Award.

Subsequent to the Meeting, the Board re-appointed Mr. Hudson as Executive Chairman and CEO, Mr. Harvey Lim as Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Mariana Bermudez as Corporate Secretary. Messrs. DeMare, Henstridge and Ms. Carnegie were appointed as members of the Audit Committee.

About Hannan Metals Limited (TSXV: HAN) (OTCQB: HANNF)

Hannan Metals Limited is an exploration company with a primary focus on advancing its Previsto gold-copper prospect (Amanecer project) in Peru, and an option to earn 100% in three high-grade gold projects in Sweden. Over the last decade, the team behind Hannan has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in Australia, Europe and South America.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Company's projects is available through the Hannan Metals website at www.hannanmetals.com and the Hannan YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@HannanMetals.

Forward-Looking Statements. Certain disclosure contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. These statements may relate to this news release and other matters identified in the Company's public filings. In making the forward-looking statements the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: the political environment in which the Company operates continuing to support the development and operation of mining projects; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; planned work programs; the timing of receipt of assay results; permitting; and community relations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news.

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