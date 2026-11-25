

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) and its partners, resolving U.S. patent litigation related to ABP 206, Amgen's proposed biosimilar version of Opdivo (nivolumab).



Opdivo is an immunotherapy widely used to treat several types of cancer. Biosimilars are highly similar versions of existing biologic medicines that can increase competition and potentially reduce treatment costs.



Lauch Planned for 2028



Under the settlement agreement, Amgen said it will be permitted to launch ABP 206 in the United States on October 1, 2028, provided the product receives FDA approval.



The company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for ABP 206 has already been accepted for review by the FDA, with a regulatory decision expected by the end of 2026.



Potential for Earlier Access and Competition



According to Amgen, the agreement allows the company to introduce its biosimilar in the U.S. before the expiration of certain patents that could otherwise have been asserted against the product.



Financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed, as the terms of the agreement are confidential.



Amgen said the planned launch supports its broader strategy of expanding access to biologic medicines through biosimilars while helping promote competition in the healthcare market.



ABP 206 is an investigational monoclonal antibody designed as a biosimilar to Opdivo, a monoclonal antibody that binds to programmed death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor used in the treatment of multiple cancers.



AMGN has traded between $312.39 and $483.99 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $473.94, up 5.54%. During overnight trading the stock is at $474.68, up 0.16%.



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