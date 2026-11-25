Third-quarter revenue increased 25.3 percent and nine-month revenue increased 32.8 percent compared with restated 2025 periods

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / Fortun Holdings, Corp. (OTCID:FRTU), a financial technology company providing revenue-based financing to underserved small businesses, today announced its results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026, together with the filing of restated reports for the periods ended March 31 and June 30, 2026. The quarterly financial statements are unaudited.

Third-quarter revenue was $1,874,975, an increase of 25.3% from restated revenue of $1,496,100 in the third quarter of 2025. Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 was $5,043,266, up 32.8% from restated revenue of $3,798,550 for the corresponding 2025 period.

Selected consolidated results for 2026

US dollars Q1 2026

Restated Q2 2026

Restated Q3 2026 Nine months

2026 Revenue 1,507,275 1,661,016 1,874,975 5,043,266 Provision for credit losses 458,966 510,884 665,618 1,635,468 Operating income (loss) 199,215 171,511 (25,960 ) 344,766 Consolidated net income (loss) 121,586 85,110 (41,098 ) 165,598

All periods are unaudited. Q1 and Q2 are separate three-month periods and are presented as restated.

"Revenue increased sequentially from the first through the third quarter of 2026," said Yoel Damas, Chief Executive Officer of Fortun Holdings. "The updated filings give investors a consistent basis for evaluating that growth and understanding how revenue recognition and expected credit losses affect reported earnings. This work also supports our preparation for the 2026 year-end close and annual audit."

"Our third-quarter revenue grew 25.3% year over year, and revenue for the first nine months of 2026 increased 32.8%, compared with the corresponding restated 2025 periods," said Juan M. Sese, Chief Financial Officer of Fortun Holdings. "Surpassing $5 million in revenue for the first nine months is an encouraging milestone for Fortun. With our updated quarterly reports filed, we are preparing for the 2026 year-end close and annual audit."

Explanation of the restatements

The restated first- and second-quarter 2026 reports correct errors in the measurement of expected credit losses, revenue recognition, income taxes, expense recognition and classification, and related financial-statement presentation. The reports also reflect corrected opening balances and the accounting policies presented in the Company's audited 2025 annual financial statements.

The largest expense adjustment in the first-half 2026 restatement was a $680,426 increase in the provision for credit losses, from $289,424 to $969,850. Selected effects of the restatement are shown below.

Six months ended June 30 2026

US dollars Previously reported As restated Revenue 3,209,001 3,168,291 Provision for credit losses 289,424 969,850 Consolidated net income 793,306 206,696

Both columns are unaudited. These selected adjustments are described in Note 18 of the amended second-quarter report.

How the accounting affects reported earnings

Fortun revised its credit-loss accounting as part of the 2025 audit process and has applied that treatment to its updated quarterly reports. Under the revised model, the credit-loss allowance is calculated at 17% of cumulative funding. As new funding is added to that base, approximately 17 cents of expected-loss expense is recorded for each dollar funded, even if the merchant has not missed a payment. This is a provision for estimated future losses.

Financing income is generally recognized over time as merchants make payments. In a simplified example excluding fees, $1.00 funded purchases $1.49 of receivables: approximately 33 cents of each dollar collected is financing revenue, and the other 67 cents returns the capital advanced.

This timing can weigh on earnings during a strong funding quarter: the expected-loss provision grows as funding goes out, while some of the related financing income may be recognized in later quarters as merchants pay. Fortun's provision for credit losses was $665,618 in the third quarter, compared with $510,884 in the second quarter. Actual collections and credit losses may differ from estimates.

The quarterly reports also include restated 2025 comparative results, which are used for all year-over-year comparisons in this release. Detailed reconciliations appear in Note 18 of the respective reports.

Annual audit and reporting objectives

Fortun has also completed its fiscal 2025 audit and filed audited consolidated financial statements for 2025 and 2024. Turner, Stone & Company, L.L.P. issued an unqualified opinion, commonly referred to as a "clean" audit opinion, dated November 20, 2026. The 2026 quarterly financial statements remain unaudited.

Preparing the quarterly reports using the accounting policies reflected in the audited annual statements is intended to support a more timely fiscal 2026 audit and annual reporting process in 2027. Completion and filing remain subject to year-end closing procedures, completion of the independent audit and any resulting adjustments or disclosures. Management also remains focused on portfolio quality, funding and disciplined balance-sheet management.

The complete filings, including the accounting policies and restatement reconciliations, are available on the OTC Markets disclosure page.

About Fortun Holdings

Fortun Holdings, Corp. (OTC:FRTU) is a Miami-based financial technology company focused on expanding access to revenue-based financing for underserved small businesses. Through its operating subsidiaries, the Company uses technology and data-driven processes to originate, underwrite, fund and service purchases of future business receivables. Fortun's financing solutions are designed to help business owners access working capital and support business growth. For more information, visit www.frtu.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning the preparation, timing and completion of the Company's fiscal 2026 audit and annual reporting, and its objectives for portfolio quality, funding and balance-sheet management. Words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "aim," "may," "will" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all such statements contain these words. These statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future results.

Actual results and reporting timelines could differ materially because of factors including the completion of year-end closing procedures and audit work; the availability, completeness and accuracy of supporting financial information; potential audit adjustments; changes in merchant credit performance and collections; the accuracy of estimates underlying credit-loss allowances and other accounting judgments; the availability and cost of capital; economic conditions affecting small businesses; competition; changes in laws and regulations governing the Company's business; and operational or technology disruptions, including cybersecurity incidents. Additional information about risks and uncertainties is included in the Company's annual and quarterly reports available through OTC Markets. Readers should consider these disclosures and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events, circumstances or changes in expectations.

Investor Relations

Fortun Holdings

info@fortunco.com

frtu.com

SOURCE: Fortun Holdings, Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fortun-holdings-reports-third-quarter-and-nine-month-2026-results-an-1256462