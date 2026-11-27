In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Pomdoctor Limited (POM) - up 90% at $3.07 Netcapital Inc. (NCPL) - up 25% at $2.33 Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (VERA) - up 18% at $34.88 XP Inc. (XP) - up 18% at $17.00 XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) - up 15% at $1.12 Onconetix, Inc. (ONCO) - up 14% at $3.52 IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (ITP) - up 13% at $2.78 Palladyne AI Corp. (PDYN) - up 12% at $2.80 PicS N.V. (PICS) - up 10% at $5.80 Mobix Labs, Inc. (MOBX) - up 9% at $1.46

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Phaos Technology Holdings (Caym (POAS) - down 10% at $2.35 Alvotech (ALVO) - down 9% at $3.84 Kandal M Venture Limited (FMFC) - down 9% at $1.14 Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (APUS) - down 8% at $2.55 STAK Inc. (STAK) - down 8% at $2.51 Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (MWYN) - down 8% at $1.41 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) - down 7% at $522.77 Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) - down 6% at $11.03 BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) - down 6% at $1.03 Mega Matrix Inc. (MPU) - down 5% at $4.76

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - At 6.40 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX