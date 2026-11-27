EQS-Ad-hoc: BOS GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

BOS GmbH & Co. KG revises FY 2026 guidance



27-Nov-2026 / 14:49 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BOS GmbH & Co. KG revises FY 2026 guidance

Ostfildern (Germany), 27 November 2026 - BOS GmbH & Co. KG ("BOS" or "Company") adjusts its full-year 2026 guidance, reflecting continued challenging market conditions throughout the year.

BOS now expects Gross Revenue for the financial year 2026 to be in a range of EUR 660 million to EUR 680 million, compared with the previously communicated range of EUR 685 million to EUR 710 million.

The revised guidance for the Adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to range between 4.0% to 4.5% of Gross Revenue (previously 4.5% to 5.5% of Gross Revenue).

The Company will publish its Q3 2026 interim report on Monday, 30 November 2026.

About BOS

Founded in 1910, BOS GmbH & Co. KG is a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors. The company develops and produces innovative components that enhance vehicle comfort, safety, and functionality - fully independent of the powertrain.

Along its more than 115-year history, BOS has been recognized for its strong innovation track record and market-making expertise, having repeatedly delivered first-to-market solutions that define new industry standards.

With resilient supply chains and a best-cost production network that is strategically built for close proximity to major OEM hubs, BOS serves a diverse blue-chip customer base. Its longstanding partnerships with established automakers are complemented by growing ties to emerging OEMs across key markets.

The Group employs approximately 5,300 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.bos.de .

IR Contact

Philipp Sander

BOS GmbH & Co. KG

Ernst-Heinkel-Strasse 2

73760 Ostfildern

GERMANY

E-Mail: ir@bos.de