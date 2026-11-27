EQS-Ad-hoc: BOS GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
BOS GmbH & Co. KG revises FY 2026 guidance
Ostfildern (Germany), 27 November 2026 - BOS GmbH & Co. KG ("BOS" or "Company") adjusts its full-year 2026 guidance, reflecting continued challenging market conditions throughout the year.
BOS now expects Gross Revenue for the financial year 2026 to be in a range of EUR 660 million to EUR 680 million, compared with the previously communicated range of EUR 685 million to EUR 710 million.
The revised guidance for the Adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to range between 4.0% to 4.5% of Gross Revenue (previously 4.5% to 5.5% of Gross Revenue).
The Company will publish its Q3 2026 interim report on Monday, 30 November 2026.
About BOS
Founded in 1910, BOS GmbH & Co. KG is a global leader in kinematics and mechatronic systems for automotive interiors and exteriors. The company develops and produces innovative components that enhance vehicle comfort, safety, and functionality - fully independent of the powertrain.
Along its more than 115-year history, BOS has been recognized for its strong innovation track record and market-making expertise, having repeatedly delivered first-to-market solutions that define new industry standards.
With resilient supply chains and a best-cost production network that is strategically built for close proximity to major OEM hubs, BOS serves a diverse blue-chip customer base. Its longstanding partnerships with established automakers are complemented by growing ties to emerging OEMs across key markets.
The Group employs approximately 5,300 people worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.bos.de.
IR Contact
Philipp Sander
End of Inside Information
27-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BOS GmbH & Co. KG
|Ernst-Heinkel-Straße 2
|73760 Ostfildern
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 - 93600
|E-mail:
|info@bos.de
|Internet:
|www.bos.de
|ISIN:
|NO0013515759
|WKN:
|A4DFJD
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|529900XO8NUCKQJFB816
|EQS News ID:
|2443538
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2443538 27-Nov-2026 CET/CEST